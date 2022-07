On March 11, 2022, at approximately 5:54 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the CBC Credit Union, located at 2151 East Gonzales Road. When officers arrived, they learned a suspect had entered the bank and brandished a handgun. The suspect jumped over the counter and ordered the manager to give him money. The manager complied and the suspect then fled the business.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO