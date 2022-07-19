ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Crump Lake remains closed to prevent vandalism, removal of cultural resources

By KTVL Staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY — A recreational area in Lake County will remain closed while officials come up with a long-term solution to prevent visitors from stealing and defacing the area's trove of arrowheads, artifacts and historic etchings created...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County voters may decide whether to ban psilocybin

This Wednesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. the Lake County Commissioners will hold a Psilocybin Moratorium Ordinance Hearing. If passed, the ordinance will allow registered voters in Lake County to decide whether to establish a permanent ban on state-licensed psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service centers within the county’s jurisdictional boundaries.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., July 18

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris. The driver, Andrew Castiricone, and one of the passengers, Nicole Lindeman (20) from San Carlos, Ca, of the Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. All other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru. The crash blocked Hwy 97 for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HWY 97- KLAMATH COUNTY

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

