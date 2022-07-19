ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Vizio’s cheaper Elevate Dolby Atmos soundbar puts the Sonos Arc on notice

By Al Griffin
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnFSm_0gl9E4lP00
(Image credit: Vizio)

Budget TV maker Vizio has announced its new M-Series soundbar lineup for 2022-2023, with the update led by the M-Series Elevate, a less pricey version of the original but with the same swiveling Dolby Atmos height speakers.

Like many of the best soundbars, the new $800 M-Series Elevate is a 5.1.2 model, and it comes with wired surround speakers and a wireless subwoofer said to deliver bass down to 45 Hz. Like its predecessor, it has speakers at the bar’s outer edges that automatically rotate up for Atmos and DTS:X duty, and then rotate back down to contribute to enhanced playback of regular surround and stereo sources.

Connections on the M-Series Elevate include HDMI eARC and regular HDMI ports with Dolby Vision HDR pass-through plus an optical digital audio input. When linked to a Vizio TV using HDMI eARC, an integrated sound bar control menu lets you configure the Elevate’s settings on the set’s screen, and there’s also a voice assistant input for connecting a Google or Amazon Alexa speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pxrk_0gl9E4lP00
A cutaway view of Vizio's M-Series All-In-One soundbar showing its dual woofers for added bass output. (Image credit: Vizio)

M-Series All-in-One: Dolby Atmos for $200

Along with the Elevate, Vizio also announced the M-Series All-in-One, a 2.1-channel soundbar offering Dolby Atmos support for just $200.

Atmos and DTS:X sound on the All-In-One are handled via DTS:X Virtual processing, while the soundbar’s front-facing speakers are augmented by a pair of woofers for enhanced bass output. Beyond that, Vizio’s budget soundbar features the same connectivity options as the M-Series Elevate, including a Voice Assistant input.

Both the M-Series Elevate and All-In-One will be available in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVM8Y_0gl9E4lP00
The full M-series Elevate soundbar system with wireless subwoofer and included surround speakers. (Image credit: Vizio)

Analysis: Does the Elevate operate on the same plane as the Sonos Arc?

When TechRadar reviewed the original Vizio Elevate soundbar, we knocked it for a relative lack of features compared to similar flagship soundbars like the $900 Sonos Arc.

While having speakers that automatically rotate upward when a Dolby Atmos input is detected and then automatically retract is an undeniably cool feature, at $1099 when released, the original Elevate seemed pricey, especially for a Vizio product.

At $800, the new M-Series Elevate is a more reasonable ask for that same slick feature, and Vizio’s decision to scale it down from a 5.1.4 Atmos speaker configuration to a 5.1.2 one won’t be a devastating loss for most listeners. The M-Series Elevate certainly is one of the more compelling soundbars on the market, and its support for DTS:X along with Dolby Atmos makes it stand out from many other soundbar options.

When all is said and done, however, the Sonos Arc’s ability to link up over Wi-Fi to other Sonos speakers – including the Sub – and stream audio directly via the company’s app or AirPlay 2 puts it ahead of the M-Series Elevate, which doesn’t provide any wireless streaming options other than Bluetooth. And it also has built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you don’t have to connect a separate smart speaker for voice control, along with Trueplay room calibration – another feature category the M-Series Elevate lacks.

Who does the M-Series Elevate make sense for? Mainly movie fans who want to get great home theater sound, but with the added benefit – and bragging rights – of automated Dolby Atmos height speakers. For those who fit that description, Vizio’s new flagship M-Series soundbar will be a compelling option, though at only $100 less than the Sonos Arc, a tough choice to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHjJD_0gl9E4lP00

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can

Did you miss Amazon’s TV deals for Prime Day? If you didn’t see an offer that you like, the good news is that you’ve got a lot of options from other retailers, including Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s down to a very affordable $240 from its original price of $400, though like all of the most attractive bargains, we don’t think this will last long. If you want a 50-inch TV added to your living room for cheap, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vizio#Dolby Atmos#Soundbar#Amazon Alexa#The Sonos Arc#Budget Tv#Dolby Vision#Elevate
TechRadar

Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 make Fitbit's smartwatches obsolete?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is all but confirmed to drop on August 10, during Samsung’s keynote Galaxy Unpacked presentation next month. Launching alongside Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones the Galaxy Watch 5, like its predecessor, is sure to come stuffed with features and be running, like its predecessor, a combination of WearOS and the next iteration of its own One UI Watch skin.
YOGA
TechRadar

Samsung’s most beautiful 2022 QLED TVs are finally on sale

If you want a TV that’s about being stylish as much as it is a practical part of your home theater then you might want to check out Samsung’s The Frame (2022) and The Serif (2022) both of which have finally gone on sale in the US and UK, having been announced at the start of the year, and made available to pre-order a few months ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
CBS News

Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best TV deals you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrading to a better TV can be expensive. Luckily, there are still some lingering Prime Day TV deals available on...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Fitbit Charge 5 has a new smart feature that could be quite a relief

Fitbit quietly added an important feature to its Charge 5 activity trackers and it’s all about tracking your phone, instead of you. The latest firmware, version 57.20001.171.50, which arrived on Tuesday, adds the ability to ping your paired smartphone and make it emit a loud noise in order to find it. After using the “find phone” button, hitting the “cancel” prompt on the Fitbit Charge 5 will stop the noise.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung’s newest SSD is unlike any you’ve come across before

Samsung Electronics has lifted the lid on the second iteration of its SmartSSD, an enterprise-focused drive capable of much more than just data storage. The new SSD is classified as a computational storage device (CSD), which means it handles data processing on-board, thereby minimizing bottlenecks created by the need to pass data between storage and the CPU, GPU and RAM.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to connect a Bose soundbar to your TV

When connected to a TV, a Bose soundbar can help to improve the audio quality of your viewing experience: Music gets crisper, movies become more immersive, and dialogue becomes clearer. Comparatively, the speakers that come built into most HD televisions are terrible, which is why most people invest in a...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is a bargain at 31% off

Whether you're enjoying a book in your garden oasis or hosting a camping trip, music can add to the ambience and create a more enjoyable experience. Especially for those that prefer not to charge their outdoor speakers every single time, the JBL Charge 5 wireless Bluetooth speaker is a great option. Right now, it's even on sale for 30% off for $124.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Prime Day parties on with the discount on this future-proof Samsung 8K TV

Amazon Prime Day is over, but other vendors still have a number of summer savings worth checking out, including a $500 discount on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The sale is what Samsung calls "Black Friday in July," a hat-tip to the upcoming week of sales in late November. For a limited time, the tech giant has a range of sales on TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Bravia X85K: Sony's cheapest 120Hz TV gets basically no improvements over last year's model according to a new review

Some exciting innovations have been introduced to the TV market in 2022, such as Samsung's brand new QD-OLED panels and LG's new generation of traditional OLED displays. While these technologies are usually found in higher-priced television sets, the direct-lit VA panels of cheaper TV models from manufacturers like Sony unfortunately seem to stagnate from a technical point of view.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Review: Sonos Ray Is the Ideal Soundbar for Small Spaces

I’ve owned a Sonos Beam for a few years now, and I paired it with two Sonos One speakers for a simple plug-and-play surround sound experience. My one complaint about this setup is that occasionally dialogue gets lost and volume can be all over the place (which really is more on the streaming service I’m using than the soundbar). Overall, it’s a great, somewhat affordable and very easy-to-use home theater system.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy