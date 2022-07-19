ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comparison of three imaging and navigation systems regarding accuracy of pedicle screw placement in a sawbone model

By Nils Beisemann
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D-navigated pedicle screw placement is increasingly performed as the accuracy has been shown to be considerably higher compared to fluoroscopy-guidance. While different imaging and navigation devices can be used, there are few studies comparing these under similar conditions. Thus, the objective of this study was to compare the accuracy of two...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nature.com

The emerging landscape of spatial profiling technologies

Improved scale, multiplexing and resolution are establishing spatial nucleic acid and protein profiling methods as a major pillar for cellular atlas building of complex samples, from tissues to full organisms. Emerging methods yield omics measurements at resolutions covering the nano- to microscale, enabling the charting of cellular heterogeneity, complex tissue architectures and dynamic changes during development and disease. We present an overview of the developing landscape of in situ spatial genome, transcriptome and proteome technologies, exemplify their impact on cell biology and translational research, and discuss current challenges for their community-wide adoption. Among many transformative applications, we envision that spatial methods will map entire organs and enable next-generation pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insights into the collapse and expansion of molecular clouds in outflows from observable pressure gradients

Juan Antonio FernÃ¡ndez-OntiverosÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-899X6Â. The jets launched by actively accreting black holes can generate massive outflows in galaxies, which could suppress or enhance star formation by rarefying or compressing clouds of molecular gas. To study the stability of such jet-impacted clouds, we performed astrochemical, thermally balanced, radiative transfer modelling of the CO and HCO+ emission of the galaxy IC 5063. We found that jet-related mechanical heating and cosmic rays contribute to the molecular gas heating rate and could even individually sustain it. Clouds excited by these mechanisms have temperatures and densities reflecting an order-of-magnitude increase in their internal pressure. Variations of their external pressure, deduced from [S"‰ii] and [N"‰ii] ionized gas emission, further reveal that some clouds are undergoing rarefaction and others compression. Our work shows a new viewpoint on plausible links between galactic outflows and star formation conditions: that of observable pressure gradients. It also emphasizes the role of cosmic rays in contributing to these gradients.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Tutorial: design and execution of CRISPR in vivo screens

Here we provide a detailed tutorial on CRISPR in vivo screening. Using the mouse as the model organism, we introduce a range of CRISPR tools and applications, delineate general considerations for 'transplantation-based' or 'direct in vivo' screening design, and provide details on technical execution, sequencing readouts, computational analyses and data interpretation. In vivo screens face unique pitfalls and limitations, such as delivery issues or library bottlenecking, which must be counteracted to avoid screening failure or flawed conclusions. A broad variety of in vivo phenotypes can be interrogated such as organ development, hematopoietic lineage decision and evolutionary licensing in oncogenesis. We describe experimental strategies to address various biological questions and provide an outlook on emerging CRISPR applications, such as genetic interaction screening. These technological advances create potent new opportunities to dissect the molecular underpinnings of complex organismal phenotypes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stereocomplex crystallization behavior and properties of asymmetric combinations of oppositely configured random copolymers based on chiral 2-hydroxyalkanoic acids

Here, asymmetric combinations of chiral 2-hydroxyalkanoic acid (2HAA)-based random copolymers with monomer compositions of approximately 50/50, which can form stereocomplex (SC) crystallites, are reported. The copolymer combinations were l-configured individually crystallizable poly(l-lactic acid-co-l-2-hydroxybutanoic acid) [P(LLA-co-L-2HB)] (47/53) or poly(l-2-hydroxybutanoic acid-co-l-2-hydroxy-3-methylbutanoic acid) [P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB)] (49/51) and d-configured individually noncrystallizable poly(d-lactic acid-co-d-2-hydroxy-3-methylbutanoic acid) [P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB)] (45/55). The interplanar distance values of each SC crystallite agreed well with those expected from the homopolymer SC crystallites. This finding indicated that all four types of monomer units cocrystallized to form SC crystallites. The melting temperature values of the stereocomplexed P(LLA-co-L-2HB)/P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB) and P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB)/P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB) blends ranged from 149.3 to 163.6"‰Â°C, which were higher than the values observed for the unblended P(LLA-co-L-2HB) (84.8 and 88.7"‰Â°C) and P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB) (61.6"“133.1"‰Â°C). This study shows the high SC crystallizability of the asymmetric combination of l- and d-configured chiral 2HAA-based random copolymers even when one of them was individually noncrystallizable. This result strongly suggests that SC crystallization occurred when the common monomer units were incorporated into both l- and d-configured 2HAA-based random copolymers. SC crystallization of new types of asymmetric combinations of l- and d-configured random copolymers is expected to diversify the attainable properties and biodegradation behavior of chiral 2HAA-based polymer materials.
CHEMISTRY
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
Engadget

Synchron says it's the first to implant a human brain-computer interface in the US

Brain-computer interfaces have become a practical (if limited) reality in the US. Synchron says it has become the first in the country to implant a BCI in a human patient. Doctors in New York's Mount Sinai West implanted the company's Stentrode in the motor cortex of a participant in Synchron's COMMAND trial, which aims to gauge the usefulness and safety of BCIs for providing hands-free device control to people with severe paralysis. Ideally, technology like Stentrode will offer independence to people who want to email, text and otherwise handle digital tasks that others take for granted.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

On the mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator for the linear regression model

This paper considers a linear regression model with stochastic restrictions,we propose a new mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator by combining the mixed estimator and the Kibria"“Lukman estimator.This new estimator is a general estimation, including OLS estimator, mixed estimator and Kibria"“Lukman estimator as special cases. In addition, we discuss the advantages of the new estimator based on MSEM criterion, and illustrate the theoretical results through examples and simulation analysis.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Dry preserved multilayered fibroblast cell sheets are a new manageable tool for regenerative medicine to promote wound healing

This study investigated the therapeutic effects of dry-preserved multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (dry sheets) on cutaneous ulcers. Dry sheets were prepared by air-drying multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (living sheets) to cease their life activities. Before in vivo application, we tested the release of growth factors into the medium to examine the mechanisms of dry sheets in wound healing. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) were released from both dry and living sheets, while high levels of fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) and high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein were only from dry sheets. An in vitro fibroblast proliferation assay revealed that the dry sheet eluate significantly enhanced cell proliferation and VEGF and HGF production compared with living sheet eluate. FGF-2-neutralizing antibodies significantly blocked this proliferative response. In wounds created on diabetic mice, the dry sheet-treatment groups using autologous or allogeneic cells showed significantly accelerated wound closure compared with that in the no-treatment group. The storage stability of the dry sheet was better at refrigeration temperature than at room temperature and remained stable for at least 4Â weeks. Our data indicated that allogeneic dry sheets represent a promising new tool for regenerative medicine that promotes wound healing.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Kofax Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the winners of its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at Kofax Accelerate, the company’s annual virtual customer event. Customers who received awards are honored for their stand-out achievements with Kofax products, and for demonstrating the ability to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Nominations were submitted for recognition across award categories for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005102/en/ Kofax 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation (Graphic: Kofax)
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Characteristics associated with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Understanding what lies behind actual COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is fundamental to help policy makers increase vaccination rates and reach herd immunity. We use June 2021 data from the COME-HERE survey to explore the predictors of actual vaccine hesitancy in France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden. We estimate a linear-probability model with a rich set of covariates and address issues of common-method variance. 13% of our sample say they do not plan to be vaccinated. Post-Secondary education, home-ownership, having an underlying health condition, and one standard-deviation higher age or income are all associated with lower vaccine hesitancy of 2"“4.5% points. Conservative-leaning political attitudes and a one standard-deviation lower degree of confidence in the government increase this probability by 3 and 6% points respectively. Vaccine hesitancy in Spain and Sweden is significantly lower than in the other countries.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

The near-global ocean mesoscale eddy atmospheric-oceanic-biological interaction observational dataset

Amongst the variety of oceanic processes running the gamut of spatiotemporal scales, mesoscale eddies are the most common and often have region-specific characteristics. The large kinetic energy inherent to eddies themselves is a strong modulator of the global climate, ocean circulation, productivity, and freshwater transport. This study uses multi-source satellite remote sensing observation data to construct a multi-parameter eddy dataset for the 1993"“2019 period, which differs significantly from a few of previous published eddy datasets that include only basic sea surface eddy physical features. Eddies within the dataset have life cycles of greater than four weeks, and their corresponding sea surface chlorophyll, sea surface temperature, and wind fields are provided. Atmospheric and oceanic variables are used to present a comprehensive picture of a given mesoscale eddy's impact on the local physical, but also biological environment. The dataset would find immense value in research on mesoscale eddies, their impact on the atmosphere, and related biological processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Robust corrosion guard, mechanical and UV aging properties of metal complex/epoxy hybrid composite coating for C-steel applications

Incorporation of novel-prepared metal"“organic complexes as crosslinking accelerators for multifunctional epoxy was on top of interest by coating formulators. The present work investigated the loading of mixed ligand metal complexes (Zr(IV) and Cu(II)) of metformin (MF) and 2.2"²bipyridine (Bipy) against the free ligands as crosslinking modifiers via some epoxy coating formulations to assess their superb performances on the C-steel surface. Zr(IV) and Cu(II) demonstrated the minor energy gap (âˆ†E) values at 0.190Â au compared to free MF and Bipy according to the calculated energy values, and this behavior reflected their enhanced properties via epoxy coating applications. EIS measurements using high saline formation water as a corrosive medium were performed and offered that PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film showed the superior resistance values (Rct"‰="‰940 and Rc"‰="‰930Â kÎ© cm2). The accelerated corrosion salt spray experiment clarified that PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coating achieved the least corrosion rate at 0.00049Â mm/y and exhibited the highest protection efficiency of 99.84%. SEM/EDX combination survey affirmed the protective performance of the checked coatings. AFM microanalysis confirmed that surface-treated Cu(II) coating displayed the smoothest film surface with complete curing. Mechanical durability properties were evaluated and the obtained results illustrated that pull-off adhesion for PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film fulfilled the highest adhesion strength at 6.3Â MPa, the best bend character at 77, and the maximum impact resistance at 59.7Â J. UV immovability trial was performed at 10 irradiance and 80Â h duration. PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film displayed the highest resistance to UV irradiance with blistering (#8 size and few frequencies) in addition to offering a minor gloss variation and matt properties.
GOOGLE

