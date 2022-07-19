ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Differentiation of osteosarcoma from osteomyelitis using microarchitectural analysis on panoramic radiographs

By Ji-Hun Jung
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnosing osteosarcoma (OS) is very challenging and OS is often misdiagnosed as osteomyelitis (OM) due to the nonspecificity of its symptoms upon initial presentation. This study investigated the possibility of detecting OS-induced trabecular bone changes on panoramic radiographs and differentiating OS from OM by analyzing fractal dimensions (FDs) and degrees of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Dry preserved multilayered fibroblast cell sheets are a new manageable tool for regenerative medicine to promote wound healing

This study investigated the therapeutic effects of dry-preserved multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (dry sheets) on cutaneous ulcers. Dry sheets were prepared by air-drying multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (living sheets) to cease their life activities. Before in vivo application, we tested the release of growth factors into the medium to examine the mechanisms of dry sheets in wound healing. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) were released from both dry and living sheets, while high levels of fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) and high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein were only from dry sheets. An in vitro fibroblast proliferation assay revealed that the dry sheet eluate significantly enhanced cell proliferation and VEGF and HGF production compared with living sheet eluate. FGF-2-neutralizing antibodies significantly blocked this proliferative response. In wounds created on diabetic mice, the dry sheet-treatment groups using autologous or allogeneic cells showed significantly accelerated wound closure compared with that in the no-treatment group. The storage stability of the dry sheet was better at refrigeration temperature than at room temperature and remained stable for at least 4Â weeks. Our data indicated that allogeneic dry sheets represent a promising new tool for regenerative medicine that promotes wound healing.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Long Bone#Bone Fractures#Microarchitecture#Osteomyelitis#Ct
Nature.com

Aging induces severe SIV infection accompanied by an increase in follicular CD8+ T cells with overactive STAT3 signaling

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The number of elderly people living with HIV is increasing globally, and the condition of this population is relatively complicated due to the dual effects of aging and HIV infection. However, the impact of HIV infection combined with aging on the immune homeostasis of secondary lymphoid organs remains unclear. Here, we used the simian immunodeficiency virus mac239 (SIVmac239) strain to infect six young and six old Chinese rhesus macaques (ChRMs) and compared the infection characteristics of the two groups in the chronic stage through multiplex immunofluorescence staining of lymph nodes. The results showed that the SIV production and CD4/CD8 ratio inversion in old ChRMs were more severe than those in young ChRMs in both the peripheral blood and the lymph nodes, especially when a large number of CD8+ T cells infiltrated the follicles and germinal centers. STAT3 in these follicular CXCR5+CD8+ T cells was highly activated, with high expression of granzyme B, which might be caused by the severe inflammatory milieu in the follicles of old ChRMs. This study indicates that aging may be a cofactor involved in SIV-induced immune disorders in secondary lymphoid tissues, affecting the effective antiviral activity of highly enriched follicular CXCR5+CD8+ cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ROR1-targeting switchable CAR-T cells for cancer therapy

The success of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy in the treatment of hematologic malignancies has prompted the development of numerous CAR-T technologies, including switchable CAR-T (sCAR-T) systems that combine a universal CAR-T with bispecific adapter proteins. Owing to their controllability and versatility, sCAR-Ts have received considerable attention. To explore the therapeutic utility of sCAR-Ts targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR1, which is expressed in hematologic and solid malignancies, and to identify bispecific adaptor proteins that efficiently mediate universal CAR-T engagement, a panel of switches based on ROR1-targeting Fabs with different epitopes and affinities was compared in in vitro and in vivo models of ROR1-expressing cancers. For switches targeting overlapping or identical epitopes, potency correlated with affinity. Surprisingly, however, we identified a switch targeting a unique epitope with low affinity but mediating potent and selective antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo. Converted to a conventional CAR-T, the same anti-ROR1 mAb (324) outperformed a clinically investigated conventional CAR-T that is based on an anti-ROR1 mAb (R12) with ~200-fold higher affinity. Thus, demonstrating therapeutic utility on their own, sCAR-Ts also facilitate higher throughput screening for the identification of conventional CAR-T candidates for preclinical and clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Depression is a main determinant of health-related quality of life in patients with diabetic kidney disease

Low health-related quality of life (HRQOL) is associated with adverse outcomes in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients. We examined the modifiable factors associated with low HRQOL in these patients. We enrolled 141 DKD patients. HRQOL was assessed with the Short Form 36 (SF-36) questionnaire. Low HRQOL was defined as a score"‰>"‰one standard deviation below the mean. Depression and anxiety were assessed with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS-D and HDAS-A, respectively). The patients' median age was 65Â years, and 73% were men. The prevalence rates of anxiety and depression were 8% (n"‰="‰11) and 17% (n"‰="‰24), respectively. Forty (28%) patients were identified as poor sleepers, and 40 (28%) had low physical activity levels. Anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality were negatively correlated with SF-36 scores. Higher levels of physical activity and the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) were correlated with higher SF-36 scores, which indicated better health status. Higher depression scores (HADS-D scores) were associated with low HRQOL, independent of factors including age, sex, smoking status, comorbidities, eGFR, anemia, sleep quality, anxiety levels, and physical activity levels (odds ratio, 1.43; 95% confidence interval, 1.17"“1.75). Among the clinical and psycho-physical factors, depression was a main determinant of low HRQOL in DKD patients.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Kynurenine metabolites predict survival in pulmonary arterial hypertension: A role for IL-6/IL-6RÎ±

Activation of the kynurenine pathway (KP) has been reported in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) undergoing PAH therapy. We aimed to determine KP-metabolism in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, investigate its prognostic values, evaluate the effect of PAH therapy on KP-metabolites and identify cytokines responsible for altered KP-metabolism. KP-metabolite levels were determined in plasma from PAH patients (median follow-up 42Â months) and in rats with monocrotaline- and Sugen/hypoxia-induced PH. Blood sampling of PAH patients was performed at the time of diagnosis, six months and one year after PAH therapy. KP activation with lower tryptophan, higher kynurenine (Kyn), 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK), quinolinic acid (QA), kynurenic acid (KA), and anthranilic acid was observed in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients compared with controls. A similar KP-metabolite profile was observed in monocrotaline, but not Sugen/hypoxia-induced PAH. Human lung primary cells (microvascular endothelial cells, pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells, and fibroblasts) were exposed to different cytokines in vitro. Following exposure to interleukin-6 (IL-6)/IL-6 receptor Î± (IL-6RÎ±) complex, all cell types exhibit a similar KP-metabolite profile as observed in PAH patients. PAH therapy partially normalized this profile in survivors after one year. Increased KP-metabolites correlated with higher pulmonary vascular resistance, shorter six-minute walking distance, and worse functional class. High levels of Kyn, 3-HK, QA, and KA measured at the latest time-point were associated with worse long-term survival. KP-metabolism was activated in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, likely mediated through IL-6/IL-6RÎ± signaling. KP-metabolites predict response to PAH therapy and survival of PAH patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety and effectiveness of pre-emptive diabetic vitrectomy in patients with severe, non-fibrotic retinal neovascularisation despite panretinal photocoagulation

To investigate the safety and effectiveness of pre-emptive vitrectomy in eyes with severe non-fibrotic proliferative diabetic retinopathy. A multi-centre, retrospective, observational study. Pre-emptive vitrectomy was performed in non-fibrotic diabetic eyes with a visual acuity (VA) of 20/50 or better, where there was extensive persistent neovascularisation despite prior panretinal photocoagulation, and where the fellow eye had established sight loss despite vitrectomy for tractional complications. The primary outcome measure was the VA at last visit.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The value of testing for ATXN2 intermediate repeat expansions in routine clinical practice for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is genetically diverse, with numerous variants associated with either causing or increasing risk of developing the condition [1]. The increase in genetically-targeted therapies in development, combined with a greater appreciation for the role genetics plays in ALS, has led to a push for more widespread genetic testing as part of routine clinical care [2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic instability from a single S phase after whole-genome duplication

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04578-4Published online 30 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, the third sentence of the abstract, now reading "This is a key question because single whole-genome duplication events such as cytokinesis failure can promote tumorigenesis9 and DNA double-strand breaks10" was truncated and did not mention double-strand breaks or cite ref. 10 (Pedersen, R. S. et al. Profiling DNA damage response following mitotic perturbations. Nat. Commun. 7, 13887 (2016)). The reference has now been included in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Succinate dehydrogenase B-deficient renal cell carcinoma with a germline variant in a Japanese patient: a case report

Succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a rare renal cancer. A 75-year-old Japanese female presented with gross hematuria. Computed tomography revealed two tumors in the left kidney, which were resected. Immunohistochemistry indicated negative staining for the B subunit of SDH (SDHB) in the resected specimen, leading to a final diagnosis of SDHB-deficient RCC. Genetic testing for SDHB showed a RCC germline variant in exon 6 (NM_003000.3:c.642"‰G"‰>"‰C) that was previously reported but associated with a novel phenotype (i.e., RCC). Twenty-six years prior, her daughter, who was 25 years old at the time, had undergone radical nephrectomy for a pathologic diagnosis of renal oncocytoma of the right kidney; SDHB immunostaining of her daughter's tumor was also negative retrospectively. We confirmed that her daughter carried the germline variant in SDHB exon 6, similar to the patient. The patient had no evidence of disease progression at 15 months after surgery.
CANCER
Nature.com

Insights into the collapse and expansion of molecular clouds in outflows from observable pressure gradients

Juan Antonio FernÃ¡ndez-OntiverosÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-899X6Â. The jets launched by actively accreting black holes can generate massive outflows in galaxies, which could suppress or enhance star formation by rarefying or compressing clouds of molecular gas. To study the stability of such jet-impacted clouds, we performed astrochemical, thermally balanced, radiative transfer modelling of the CO and HCO+ emission of the galaxy IC 5063. We found that jet-related mechanical heating and cosmic rays contribute to the molecular gas heating rate and could even individually sustain it. Clouds excited by these mechanisms have temperatures and densities reflecting an order-of-magnitude increase in their internal pressure. Variations of their external pressure, deduced from [S"‰ii] and [N"‰ii] ionized gas emission, further reveal that some clouds are undergoing rarefaction and others compression. Our work shows a new viewpoint on plausible links between galactic outflows and star formation conditions: that of observable pressure gradients. It also emphasizes the role of cosmic rays in contributing to these gradients.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Profiling spatial gene activity in marmoset embryos

You have full access to this article via your institution. Spatial transcriptomics of the marmoset embryo unveils insights into the molecular landscape of post-implantation development and provides a reference dataset of cell and tissue identity and the mechanistic attributes of germ layer formation. The knowledge gains of the developmental coordinates of early gastrulation point to the utility of this non-human primate for modeling post-implantation development of human embryos.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ARID2 suppression promotes tumor progression and upregulates cytokeratin 8, 18 and Î²-4 integrin expression in TP53-mutated tobacco-related oral cancer and has prognostic implications

Mutations in ARID2 and TP53 genes are found to be implicated in the tobacco related tumorigeneses. However, the effect of loss of ARID2 in the TP53 mutated background in tobacco related cancer including oral cancer has not been investigated yet. Hence, in this study we knockdown ARID2 using shRNA mediated knockdown strategy in TP53 mutated oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) cell line and studied its tumorigenic role. Our study revealed that suppression of ARID2 in TP53 mutated oral cancer cells increases cell motility and invasion, induces drastic morphological changes and leads to a marked increase in the expression levels of cytokeratins, and integrins, CK8, CK18 and Î²4-Integrin, markers of cell migration/invasion in oral cancer. ARID2 suppression also showed early onset and increased tumorigenicity in-vivo. Interestingly, transcriptome profiling revealed differentially expressed genes associated with migration and invasion in oral cancer cells including AKR1C2, NCAM2, NOS1, ADAM23 and genes of S100A family in ARID2 knockdown TP53 mutated oral cancer cells. Pathway analysis of differentially regulated genes identified "cancer pathways" and "PI3K/AKT Pathway" to be significantly dysregulated upon suppression of ARID2 in TP53 mutated OSCC cells. Notably, decreased ARID2 expression and increased CK8, CK18 expression leads to poor prognosis in Head and Neck cancer (HNSC) patients as revealed by Pan-Cancer TCGA data analysis. To conclude, our study is the first to demonstrate tumor suppressor role of ARID2 in TP53 mutated background indicating their cooperative role in OSCC, and also highlights its prognostic implications suggesting ARID2 as an important therapeutic target in OSCC.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Synchron Announces First Human U.S. Brain-Computer Interface Implant

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, today announced the first human BCI implant in the United States. This procedure represents a significant technological milestone for scalable BCI devices and is the first to occur in the U.S. using an endovascular BCI approach, which does not require invasive open-brain surgery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005248/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array (Photo: Synchron)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy