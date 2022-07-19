ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kiwi Jr. – “The Extra Sees The Film”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, the Canadian band Kiwi Jr. are releasing their third album, Chopper. They’ve shared “Night Vision” and “Unspeakable Things” from it already, and today they’re back with another one, the mellow and dreamy “The Extra Sees The Film,” which features...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 1

Related
Stereogum

Teens In Trouble – “Decomposing”

Teens In Trouble are a Raleigh band led by Lizzie Killian. They’ve been around for a bit, releasing a single called “Santa Monica” in 2015 back when they were based out of San Francisco, but in a couple months they’re putting out a self-titled debut EP via Asian Man Records. Today, they’re sharing a charming new single called “Decomposing,” which is bright and sunny and hooky and reminds me of the melody-forward rock that bands like Vivian Girls and the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart were putting out in the late ’00s.
RALEIGH, NC
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)

Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Beyoncé Reveals Renaissance Tracklist

Beyoncé’s first proper solo album in six years, Renaissance, is out next week. After sharing its house-inflected lead single “Break My Soul” and revealing the Nokk-reminiscent cover art, she’s now shared the project’s 16-song tracklist, which includes such titles as “Alien Superstar,” “Thique,” and “America Has A Problem.” As posted on her Instagram story, here’s the whole thing:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian
Stereogum

Shygirl – “Coochie (a bedtime story)”

Nymph, the official debut album from Artist To Watch Shygirl, is coming in September. Early singles “Firefly” and “Come For Me” bode well for the project, as does today’s new track as long as you aren’t put off by a hook like “Any time the coochie calls, I’ll be on my way.” “Coochie (a bedtime story)” is sort of an explicit, celestial hyperpop lullaby. ​Shygirl co-produced it with Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, and Karma Kid, and Samuel Ibram directed the video, which you can check out below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

L.Q. Jones Dies: Veteran Film And Television Actor, Producer Of ‘A Boy And His Dog’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose résumé included more than 60 screen credits in film and many television appearances, died of natural causes Saturday at his home in Hollywood. He was 94 and his death was confirmed by his grandson, Erté deGarces, as cited in multiple news reports. Born Justice Ellis McQueen on August 19, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas, he took his stage name from his first film role in the 1955 Raoul Walsh film, Battle Cry. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery His film roles included parts in Don Siegel’s An Annapolis Story,...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Shares Photo with Wife From London ‘Walkabout’

Earlier today, “Happy Days” and classic TV star Ron Howard took to Twitter to share a sweet snapshot of him and his wife, Cheryl, as they walked about London. The couple is in the UK to promote the release of Ron Howard’s latest film. “Thirteen Lives” showcases the harrowing events of the Tham Luang Cave rescue in 2018. A group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of flooding, underground caves for two weeks as authorities desperately attempt to extract them from the cave system. Luckily, all 12 boys and their soccer coach live through the experience.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in August 2022

As we near the end of July, Netflix has unveiled its slate of new and original programming for August 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s famed comic book series. Subscribers can also catch the new seasons of Locke & Key, Untold and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, plus classic films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Space Jam and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. August 2022 will also be the last month to catch the likes of The Conjuring, several Mission: Impossible movies and more on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2022

If you would have told me a year ago that not only would HBO Max be watchable in the near future, but it would be one of the best overall streaming services out there, I would have called you crazy. And yet, it’s true. Despite starting at rock bottom relative to its competition, HBO Max has actually grown into one of the most reliable streamers out there, with one of the most expansive and varied libraries of content to choose from. It’s a complete 180 from where it was at launch and one of the unlikeliest media comeback stories that we’ve seen in a while. With the entire enterprise upended by Warner Bros’ handoff to Discovery of all things, we might as well enjoy it while we can, because things are doubtless going to change as we go forward.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

The Afghan Whigs – “A Line Of Shots”

The Afghan Whigs will return in September with their first album since 2017, How Do You Burn? We’ve already heard the album’s rampaging opener “I’ll Make You See God” and its official lead single “The Getaway.” Today the band has shared a third advance song, a shimmering, swaying midtempo rocker with the very Greg Dulli-esque title “A Line Of Shots.” Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Shrines Turns 10

Crawlersout, belispeak, lofticries, obedear, grandloves, amenamy. From the song titles on down, Purity Ring built a whole new world on their debut album, Shrines, which came out 10 years ago today. I was, and still am, deeply obsessed with the intimate, ghastly, breathtakingly beautiful songs that Megan James and Corin Roddick came up with for their first foray into music together back in 2012. It’s magical — it remains a bewitching experience that feels separate from but intrinsically tied up with our own existence. Shrines is a definitive document of the sounds of its time but also rises above them, an album that creates its own vocabulary and languid way of being that stands apart from the trends that the duo was consciously engaging with.
HIP HOP
Decider.com

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Exclusive Clip Reveals the Moment Elizabeth Finally Gains Some Savvy

The thing that makes Starz‘s Becoming Elizabeth simultaneously so fascinating and frustrating is that we get to see Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) before she ascends the throne and transforms into England’s Virgin Queen. We have not seen her as a power player or a savvy strategist. She’s a clever and brave teenager, sure, but she has hitherto lacked the wisdom to play the great game and not be played. So far in Becoming Elizabeth, Elizabeth has been an unwitting victim and accidental conspirator. Where in this girl is the woman who would become England’s most formidable monarch? Will she ever, you know…become Elizabeth?
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Watch Taylor Swift Join Haim On “Gasoline”/”Love Story” Mashup In London

Taylor Swift surprised fans by joining HAIM onstage at London’s O2 Arena, where the group performed their collaborative track “Gasoline” with a mash-up of Swift’s “Love Story.” Once onstage, Swift said: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time… It’s very nice [to be back]. When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, I’m going to have to see that. And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy