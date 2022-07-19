Kiwi Jr. – “The Extra Sees The Film”

Crawlersout, belispeak, lofticries, obedear, grandloves, amenamy. From the song titles on down, Purity Ring built a whole new world on their debut album, Shrines, which came out 10 years ago today. I was, and still am, deeply obsessed with the intimate, ghastly, breathtakingly beautiful songs that Megan James and Corin Roddick came up with for their first foray into music together back in 2012. It’s magical — it remains a bewitching experience that feels separate from but intrinsically tied up with our own existence. Shrines is a definitive document of the sounds of its time but also rises above them, an album that creates its own vocabulary and languid way of being that stands apart from the trends that the duo was consciously engaging with.
