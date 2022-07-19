ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Connecticut 82, New York 63

By Sportradar
WVNews
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (63) Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Howard 2-8 0-0...

www.wvnews.com

The Associated Press

Trainer Baffert seeks 10th win in Haskell Stakes with Taiba

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn’t welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track, and no one has dominated this first major post-Triple Crown test for 3-year-olds more than Baffert. Baffert has won the Haskell a record nine times. He also trains Taiba, the morning-line favorite to make it 10, when he takes on seven rivals in the 1 1/8 mile race. Baffert returned to racing earlier this month after serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 69-year-old is still barred from tracks in New York and Kentucky because of suspensions issued by private industries, Churchill Downs Incorporated, and the New York Racing Association.
The Associated Press

DocGo to Exhibit Innovative Vehicles at 2022 Subway Series Mets vs. Yankees Game in NYC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions, announced today that it will showcase two of its industry-first vehicles at Citi Field in New York City during the New York Mets vs New York Yankees Subway Series on July 27, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005067/en/ DocGo’s prototype of the world’s first “Hoverlance” features quad-copters for flight, military-grade tank tracks for all-terrain access, and more. DocGo’s EV ambulance is America’s first all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance; the first of its kind to be registered in the U.S. The concept “Hoverlance” and EV ambulance will both be showcased at Citi Field on July 27th at 5:00 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)
