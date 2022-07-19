Connecticut 82, New York 63

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn’t welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track, and no one has dominated this first major post-Triple Crown test for 3-year-olds more than Baffert. Baffert has won the Haskell a record nine times. He also trains Taiba, the morning-line favorite to make it 10, when he takes on seven rivals in the 1 1/8 mile race. Baffert returned to racing earlier this month after serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 69-year-old is still barred from tracks in New York and Kentucky because of suspensions issued by private industries, Churchill Downs Incorporated, and the New York Racing Association.

