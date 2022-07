Circleville – A man is in custody after attempting to elude and escape from local police. According to Circleville Police department on 07/19/2022 at 1420 hours, Officer Carver was heading eastbound on E mill when he saw a man walking, the man who he had recently attempted to serve several warrants to recently. When the man saw the officer, he attempted to hide his face by looking down and away, when the officer passed by the man turned his head looking in the opposite direction attempting to block his identity.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO