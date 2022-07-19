ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Day Two MLB Draft Recap

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrEhe_0gl98nNW00

A full recap of the Philadelphia Phillies' Picks from Day Two of the MLB Draft!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Day two of Major League Baseball's Amateur Draft has come and gone. After selecting Justin Crawford in the first round on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies selected eight players yesterday.

First up was Gabriel Rincones Junior , a big-bodied outfielder out of Florida Atlantic University. He boasted some of the best exit velocity data in the draft, but is seen as a first base/left field glove only.

Next came Alex McFarlane out of Miami and Orion Kerkering out of South Florida , two college pitchers with solid secondary arsenals. McFarlane has the beginnings of a strong arsenal, but was viewed as a reliever heading into the draft. The Phillies will probably stretch him out as a starter to begin his career. Kerkering has a plus slider, but could use work on both his fastball and changeup.

In the sixth round, the Phillies selected Mavis Graves, an 18 year-old lefty out of East Side High School in Greer, South Carolina. Graves is projectable, standing at six-foot-six with a decent arsenal. He was up to the low-90's with his fastball, and he certainly has room to grow, with a good start to his breaking pitches.

After Graves came catcher Caleb Ricketts, a college senior out of the University of San Diego. He has a well-touted hit tool that will seemingly designate his playing position, as he played both catcher and some corner outfield in his college career. In all, he boasted strong data this year, which led to the Phillies valuing him at the 212th overall pick.

Another college senior followed in the eighth round, as the Phillies would select Alex Rao out of Notre Dame. Rao is a reliever with a decent fastball, but both his slider and split-change have been significantly praised depending on who you talk to. He could be an interesting candidate to move briskly through Philadelphia's system.

Round nine brought the Phillies Chad Castillo, an outfielder out of California Baptist University. He had a strong showing in the Cape Cod League, hitting .333 and posting a .469 on-base percentage. Castillo is often praised for his athleticism, but has big discrepancies between his strikeout and walk rates. Still, he seems to be well liked in some circles.

Rounding things out was catcher Gustavo Sosa from South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. He spent 2021 with Rutgers and had a strong draft league showing with Trenton this summer, but not much is known about him past that.

Overall, it's been a very wonky draft for the Phillies. Day three will be the deciding factor, but as of right now, this is not a strong class.

Granted, their pool was limited, but the Phillies really needed to chase depth in this class to bridge the gap between the top and bottom ends of their system, and they did not do that. Instead, they pursued projects and riskier, low floor players, and so they have their work cut out for them.

It does feel as though the Phillies have saved a heap of money in these first ten rounds, and therefore could be aiming for a big over-slot in day three. Or perhaps they've prepared an undrafted free agent spree, similar to what they accomplished in 2020.

Yet, it's hard to say if a big over-slot will make up for the sheer lack of stable-ceiling picks, but there are some strong prep talents left, including LHP Tristan Smith, OF Gavin Turley, LHP Cade Obermueller, and RHP Jaden Noot.

It will be interesting to see what direction the Phillies head in after a relatively week day two.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros

On Tuesday, the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The New York Yankees sent six players to the Midsummer Classic, the most in the majors. Among them is the front runner for American League MVP at the break in Aaron Judge. Judge struck out in both […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
TMZ.com

Yankees Ace Nestor Cortes Proposes To GF After All-Star Game, She Says Yes!

New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes had a hell of an experience on the mound at his first All-Star Game -- and then he got engaged to his girlfriend!!. The left-handed pitcher just shared the news on his social media page ... saying following his dominant outing in Tuesday night's midsummer classic, he proposed to his GF -- and she said yes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Gerrit Cole Names 1 Team He'd Hate To See Juan Soto On

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto could be available in a trade, and the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible destination. For the right price, the Nationals are said to be entertaining dealing Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 contract extension from the team. The Yankees might have the money and prospects to make an attractive-enough offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Mcfarlane
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Justin Crawford
ClutchPoints

Manny Machado drops bombshell revelation on Yankees trade in 2018

Manny Machado on the New York Yankees? According to Machado, it almost happened. The current San Diego Padres superstar revealed that he believed he was going to be traded to New York in 2018. Instead, Machado was dealt from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Machado told reporters at Dodger Stadium that he was prepared to join the Yankees in 2018, per NJ.com.
MLB
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces His Retirement

Veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement from the MLB after eight active seasons. Souza, who most recently played for the Seattle Mariners, took to Twitter to share his retirement message. 16 years after my name was called in 2007 by Mike Rizzo and the Washington Nationals I...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Wild Juan Soto-Bryce Harper trade proposal breaks MLB twitter

Bryce Harper was drafted by the Washington Nationals and spent the first 6 seasons of his career in Washington. He won an MVP and established himself as a star with the ball club. After hitting free agency prior to 2019, Harper signed in Philadelphia with the Phillies. Meanwhile, Washington had another emerging star in their midst… Juan Soto. Fast-forward to 2022 and Soto and Harper are two of MLB’s best players. However, Harper is comfortable in Philadelphia while Soto is on the trade block.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Phillies Day#Major League Baseball#East Side High School
The Spun

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
885
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy