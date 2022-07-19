Tasty tableau set for Hamilton’s Harbourfront Night time Market

When you're looking for a low-lift meal (with an equally quick cleanup) nothing beats a sheet pan recipe. We have ones that range from Spring Onion and Salami Sheet Pan Pizza to a sheet pan quiche — and in this episode of Last-Minute Meals with Paola, Paola Velez has another great addition to the list. Her recipe for Quick-Brined Salmon with Lemon, Miso, and Sofrito — a riff on this one from former Food & Wine Senior Test Kitchen Editor Kay Chun — manages to be both incredibly simple and packed with flavor. The first step is to brine the salmon fillets in a salt and water solution before baking; the second is to top them with a buttery sofrito mixture, bolstered with shiro miso, fresh lemon juice, and grated garlic. The fillets bake on a sheet pan, and pair perfectly with side dishes like rice pilaf or chofán, a fried rice dish popularized by Chinese immigrants in the Dominican Republic.

RECIPES ・ 22 DAYS AGO