Dodge the Dunes: It’s been a priority program for Flagler County’s tourism bureau, Flagler Beach and the Flagler shore, where dunes already battered by hurricanes and storms are further damaged by people who either park by them or walk over them. For a few years, the tourism bureau has focused on a “Dodge the Dunes” campaign to encourage beachgoers to use walkovers and consciously protect dunes. It can be a trying effort, especially with tourists who don’t follow local campaigns.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO