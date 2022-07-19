ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. not happy with Madden 23 rating

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Madden 23 ratings for linebackers were released and one Kansas City Chiefs linebacker was not thrilled with his rating.

Willie Gay Jr. received a 69 overall rating in the game, the same rating given to rookie Leo Chenal, and 10 ratings lower than his fellow starting linebacker Nick Bolton.

@EAMaddeNNFL just take me off the game lol

@WillieG___ in response to a screenshot of his rating

The ratings released ahead of the game’s official release in August are preliminary, and are subject to change via several on and off-field factors.

Gay is entering his third year in the NFL and has 87 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2 interceptions in his career.

With the departure of veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, Gay and Bolton are the presumed starters at the position for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

