NORWAY – Alcohol and speed contributed to a two-vehicle collision here Wednesday night that seriously injured a driver, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at Highway 36 and South Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a white box truck on the highway shoulder with driver-side damage and a Toyota Tacoma, in the ditch, with damage to its front and passenger sides.

NORWAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO