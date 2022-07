One of Boise’s leading homelessness relief agencies is creating some more elbow room in its downtown offices. Starting next month, the staff of CATCH will be temporarily moving out of its office on American Boulevard to make way for a complete gutting of their office space to allow for half a dozen new offices for staff. Executive Director Stephanie Day said this remodel will help improve the nonprofit’s ability to serve the growing need for wraparound services and housing support for the Treasure Valley’s homeless community.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO