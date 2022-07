Live Oak Theatre will host Improv Night on July 29 at 7:30 p.m., at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and increase to $15, 24 hours before the show. Concessions will be available for purchase prior to the show and during intermission. For information and tickets, visit LiveOakTheatre.org, call 352-593-0027, or email.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO