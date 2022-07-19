ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport’s thorniest problem

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win. On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s...

abc17news.com

AFP

Semenya welcome at world champs, says Coe

Caster Semenya, who will make her first appearance in a world championships in five years when she competes in the women's 5000m in Eugene, has every right to be there, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Tuesday. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
AFP

Semenya falls well short in bold bid at world 5000m

Caster Semenya's first appearance in a world championships in five years on Wednesday saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women's 5000m finals. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Wightman wins 1500 on night filled with surprises at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The look of disbelief on British 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman's face as he crossed the finish line captured the evening best. Nothing quite went to script, yet everything seemed almost perfect on a wild Tuesday night at the world championships. The in-stadium announcer...
SPORTS
Upworthy

Emotional video shows dad commentating on his son's shocking world title win: 'That’s my son'

Geoff Wightman has been commentating on athletics for many years, but in all his years of commentating, nothing could have quite matched the enthusiasm and joy of watching his son, Jake Wightman, become the 1500m men’s world champion in Oregon on Tuesday night. Wightman, a former athlete himself, was overcome with emotion as he announced his son had won the race. "Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life,” announced Geoff Wightman on the speakers in the stadium, reported The HuffPost. "Running is coming home, " he told the Oregon crowd, referring to the popular soccer phrase about England winning. “My voice has gone,” he added. The 28-year-old Brit upset favorites Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir to clinch the win, clocking a timing of 3:29:23. Jake himself appeared to be taken by surprise as his jaw dropped after winning the race.
EUGENE, OR
TownLift

Para alpine, XC, and snowboard shift from IPC to FIS

SWITZERLAND — The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) transferred the governance of the sports of Para alpine skiing, Para cross-country skiing, and Para snowboard to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) as of Monday following the approval from the FIS membership and the IPC Governing Board. At the 53rd...
PARK CITY, UT

