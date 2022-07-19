ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud wouldn't solve the Texans' passing game immediately

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One name that has been linked to the Houston Texans in early 2023 mock drafts is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

It makes sense. If the Texans are picking high enough to take Stroud, it means that second-year quarterback Davis Mills did not demonstrate adequate improvement to convince general manager Nick Caserio that the 2021 third-rounder from Stanford could develop into a franchise quarterback. With twin first-round picks through the 2024 draft, may as well get it right in 2023 so 2024 will be a chance the team can put the finishing touches on a competitive roster.

If the Texans went with Stroud, it wouldn’t immediately elevate their passing game; there would still be areas where the 6-3, 218-pound signal caller would need to elevate his game.

According to Daniel Jeremiah from the NFL Network, who went into a deep dive of Stroud, the “creativity” part of Stroud’s game is missing.

Where he needs to improve: Stroud isn’t an elite athlete and doesn’t play with much creativity. He is at his best executing the play as it’s designed on paper. I love the deep-ball touch and accuracy, but he can improve his ball placement on intermediate drive throws. He doesn’t have a power arm but he makes up for it with anticipation. I’d love to see him add some twitch to his game, but we’ve seen quarterbacks with similar traits have success at the next level. He doesn’t need to tweak much mechanically. His footwork and alignment are in good shape.

Overall Jeremiah’s review of Stroud was favorable, and the Rancho Cucamonga High School product should develop into a highly talented field general.

Perhaps even the Texans take a chance on Stroud if Mills doesn’t work out. Nevertheless if Houston saddles up Stroud, it may take a little while for the passing game to truly see the prolific returns Texans fans desire.

