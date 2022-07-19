ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avatar 2 Star Explains Why The Underwater Work Was The ‘Hardest’ Thing He’s Ever Had To Do

By Corey Chichizola
 2 days ago
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron is a filmmaker whose name is synonymous with striking visuals and cutting edge technology. Case in point: the Avatar franchise, with the 2009 original movie breaking records and debuting stunning motion capture innovation. Anticipation is high for the sequel The Way of Water, which required the cast to do extensive filming underwater. And Avatar star Sam Worthington recently explained why that was the “hardest” thing he’s ever had to do.

Sam Worthington plays protagonist Jake Sully in the Avatar franchise, with his character becoming a full-fledged Na’vi by the end of James Cameron’s first blockbuster. The Way of Water and its sequels presumably required way more motion capture, as well as filming at the bottom of a pool with folks like Kate Winslet. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via Deeperblue), Worthington explained just how difficult it was to do all that filming submerged in water. As he put it,

It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. You’re dealing with the restrictions of freediving, the constraints of motion capture underwater, and you’re trying to keep an emotional journey going while you’re innately struggling with the fear of dying.

He’s got a point. While trying to emote as a character is difficult enough, it can be hard to control one’s facial expressions when worrying about the possibility of drowning. As such, it sounds like Sam Worthington had his share of obstacles while filming his highly anticipated role in Avatar 2. We’ll just have to see how those struggles (and the extensive visual effects) ultimately play out when the blockbuster sequel hits theaters.

Sam Worthington’s comments to Empire come from the magazine’s exclusive story about Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron’s return to Pandora has been a long time coming, with fans already waiting over a decade for the story to continue. Luckily anticipation was buoyed thanks to theme park attractions such as Avatar Flight of Passage.

While Sam Worthington had a hard time filming underwater for Avatar 2, he likely had to get used to it. After all, it seems like a ton of focus has been put on the free diving Na’vi community known as The Metkayina; water is literally in the movie’s title. Kate Winslet broke a world record while filming her upcoming role as Ronal, so she presumably had an easier time filming the sequels while also reuniting with Titanic’s James Cameron. You can see the first teaser for The Way of Water below,

Information about Avatar 2’s plot is largely under wraps, but more tidbits and images have been shared as we get closer to its release. The movie will feature a time jump, and follow Sully and Neytiri’s new family. We’ll also see the return of the villainous RDA, and see as Na’vi clans unite to protect the planet of Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water will finally hit theaters on December 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Cinemablend

Bel-Air’s Marlon Wayans Paid Tribute To Ben Vereen, Who Originated His Role In The Fresh Prince

Bel-Air has been one of Peacock’s hottest property since its premiere, despite the glaring problem critics have with it. So far, the series has already touched on hallmark moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, including the tumultuous reunion between Will and his absent father, Lou. The original scene was played brilliantly between Will Smith and stage and TV veteran Ben Vereen, and it served as the basis for the reimagining’s take featuring Jabari Banks’ Will and Marlon Wayans’ Lou. After receiving so much love for his take, Wayans was able to meet up with Vereen. After the meeting of the “Lou’s,” the In Living Color alum paid tribute to the Tony winner in a sweet way.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Julia Trubkina Shared Alleged Reason For Happily Ever After Absence, Yara Dufren Dropped A Shady Response

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is on the way, and it has the strongest cast of returnees we’ve seen in a while. Of course, some entertaining couples were left out of the fun, including Julia Trubkina and her husband Brandon Gibbs. Julia shared an alleged reason why she wasn’t included in the spinoff, and the reason was so spicy that Yara Dufren evidently had to respond.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Here’s When Jennifer Garner Learned About JLo And Ben Affleck’s Plans To Get Married

Being a celebrity is definitely a double-edged sword, because becoming a public figure also has its downsides. This is especially true for famous couples, as their relationship becomes a public matter. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well, as they were the hot couple of the early 2000’s, before recently breaking the internet with their reunion. Bennifer 2.0 recently tied the knot, and now we know when Jennifer Garner reportedly learned about their plans to get married.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kylie Jenner And Amber Heard Both Had The Same Type Of Response After Being Accused Of Unrelatability Following Private Jet, House Cost News

One of the world's youngest billionaires with a private jet on demand and an A-List actress with an exorbitant monthly house rental got some serious backlash as of late. Both Kylie Jenner of Hulu’s The Kardashians fame and Amber Heard of Aquaman (and the more recent Johnny Depp defamation trial) fame are facing criticisms related to their private affairs’ unrelatability. But that’s not the only thing they have in common – because the two have also had the same type of response to the accusations as well.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jordan Peele's Nope Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Horror Film

Anticipation has been high for Jordan Peele’s Nope, following his previous two (critically acclaimed) forays into the horror genre: 2017's Get Out 2019's Us. Details of Nope’s plot have been kept intentionally sparse, because the writer/director wants to the film to be an unexpected experience for his audiences. Have no fear – the movie has screened, and now we can possibly glean a little more information from the first reactions to the flick, even as we maintain that delightful dread of the unknown.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
