Petty, SEMA Advocate For RPM Act In DC

DETROIT (AP) — Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years. Now, Hyundai, the larger of the two affiliated Korean automakers, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status — an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way. The executive, Brian Latouf, who joined Hyundai in 2019 after 27 years at General Motors, says he will focus on data analysis and testing to detect problems earlier and fix them. As part of the company’s intensified focus on safety, Hyundai is building a $51.6 million laboratory near Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an electronic scanner to examine parts for problems. On the site, the company will test vehicle maneuvers, including steering and braking, and evaluate electric vehicle batteries. An outdoor track will allow vehicles to accelerate to roadway speeds so testers can detect problems.

DETROIT, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO