PASCO, Wash. — State Troopers are at the scene of a six-car crash on the eastbound lane of I-182 which has already delayed traffic for roughly an hour and hasn’t let up. According to a social media notice from Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP), traffic is still moving at a slow rate. The accident took place near the 4th Ave exit of I-182. Several people have been hurt in the crash but it doesn’t appear that any of their injuries are life-threatening.

23 HOURS AGO