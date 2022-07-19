ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Reward offered for information on gunman who shot Lady GaGa's dog-walker

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Marshals offer reward for helping locate gunman wanted for shooting Lady GaGa's dog-walker 00:24

United States Marshals have joined the search for James Howard Jackson, the alleged gunman wanted in connection with the February 2021 dog-napping of musician Lady GaGa's pet French bulldogs.

Photos of 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, a suspect in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker back in February of 2021. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Five people were originally arrested for their involvement of the theft, all of whom are said to be documented gang members, including 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, who police believe was the gunman who opened fire on the singer's dog-walker, Ryan Fischer. He sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound.

They were all held in jail until April, when a reported "clerical error" resulted in the accidental release of Jackson .

Since then, he's been on the run and authorities have been unable to locate him.

As a result, U.S. Marshals have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect. They were added to the joint search effort per request from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crime Team.

Jackson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, said to stand 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds.

"Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous," said LASD Major Crimes Detective Timothy Lee.

Authorities urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Lady Gaga
