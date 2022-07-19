ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

That’s a lot of meth …

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 3 days ago

Police nabbed four men in what’s being described as one of the biggest methamphetamine seizures in San Diego County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego announced in a press release that officers uncovered over 5,000 pounds of meth....

USA TODAY

Federal agents seize over 5K pounds of meth in record-breaking Southern California bust

Four men were arrested in a record-breaking drug bust after authorities seized over two and a half tons of methamphetamine in Southern California, officials said. Officials said a commercial 20-foot box truck passed through the U.S.-Mexico border just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement surveilled the truck as it drove to National City, California, just south of San Diego.
Fox News

Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent

Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
AFP

Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list: navy

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI list of 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. He is accused of co-founding the Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA. He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.
Vice

Photos Show Half a Billion Dollars’ Worth of Drugs Going Up in Smoke

The sky over some of Myanmar’s biggest cities turned black on Sunday with the smoke of more than $643 million worth of incinerated drugs and precursor chemicals. The narcotics, which included bulk quantities of heroin, cannabis, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and ketamine, were stacked in gigantic piles and ceremonially destroyed as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In other major cities throughout the region and world at large, local drug authorities were putting the torch to their own stashes of illicit substances seized over the previous 12 months.
CBS News

Mexico announces "largest seizure in history" of fentanyl — over a half-ton of lethal drug found at warehouse

Mexico's army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a "historic" seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan. "This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug," said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.
