That’s a lot of meth …

The sky over some of Myanmar’s biggest cities turned black on Sunday with the smoke of more than $643 million worth of incinerated drugs and precursor chemicals. The narcotics, which included bulk quantities of heroin, cannabis, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and ketamine, were stacked in gigantic piles and ceremonially destroyed as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In other major cities throughout the region and world at large, local drug authorities were putting the torch to their own stashes of illicit substances seized over the previous 12 months.

