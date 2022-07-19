ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Margaret Vincent Kelley

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Margaret Vincent Kelley (“Peg”) passed away on July 3, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Boston on June 29, 1933, to Charles Holley Vincent and Kathleen Monica Matthews of Newton and Edgartown. Peg attended Newton High School and then Regis College. Upon graduation she...

Martha's Vineyard Times

Dr. John Barry Thomas

Dr. John Barry Thomas, 95, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Jack passed away peacefully at his home in Harthaven. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on May 18, 1927, to Dr. John J. & Eileen B. Thomas. As a child, Jack enjoyed summers in Rockwood, Ontario, at the home of his maternal grandparents. Jack was valedictorian of his graduating class at Ansonia High School. He then earned his bachelor’s of science at Yale University, and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Thomas had a long career practicing internal medicine in Hartford, Conn. In fact, it was one of his patients who introduced him to Harthaven in 1969, where he eventually built his house. Jack and his family spent many of their summers there, and Jack ultimately retired there. He also lived in West Hartford, Conn., and Naples, Fla.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

James Turner Ciciora

James Turner Ciciora, 93, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on July 16, 2022, at his home. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. For online guestbook and more information, visit.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Endless outdoor activities

I guess it is officially summer for me. I have completely lost track of what day it is. And as such, I’m writing this week’s column late on Monday, well past my deadline. It did cross my mind yesterday at some point that I needed to sit down and write, but I caught up on bookkeeping work during the day, and then went to my night job, and the next thing I knew, I’m sitting here at 10:30 pm on Monday trying to keep my eyes open long enough to get this done.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘A community where veterans help veterans’

After almost two years since a committee formed to obtain land and resources, this past Saturday veterans from the Island came together at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury for a picnic and to celebrate an affordable housing initiative for the Island’s veteran community. For some of these vets,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Table tennis tourney holds court

The Martha’s Vineyard Table Tennis Club (MVTTC) held its 10th annual tournament this past Saturday at the YMCA in Oak Bluffs, in which Jose Trevis of Edgartown was crowned champion over Vineyard Haven resident Rae Carter by a score of 3 games to 1. Both players won four matches...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

The Leo Project expands

The Leo Project, an educational and healthcare nonprofit founded and led by Chilmark seasonal resident Jessica Danforth, will host an art show on July 31 at the Knowhere Art Gallery in Oak Bluffs. The event is both a fundraiser for the nonprofit and a showcase for artwork done by rural Kenyans whom the Leo Project assists through programs in digital literacy, sexual and reproductive health, creative art, adult literacy, and female empowerment. As The Times reported in 2019, the Leo Project was at work building an educational resource center in Nanyuki, Kenya. That facility was completed in 2020, and is focused on kids and young adults. Among many offerings at the center is programming utilized by more than 5,000 primary and secondary school students. The Leo Project is nearing completion of a medical clinic near the resource center that will focus on maternal and pediatric care.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark set to analyze its government

On Tuesday night, Chilmark announced it was going to conduct an internal review of its municipal employees and the overall structure of the up-Island town’s government to assess functionality and performance, with a possible eye toward improvements. To that end, a consultant will assist by interviewing town hall staff and other Chilmark employees to help craft recommendations.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Transactions: July 11 – 15, 2022

July 11, Gordon K. Reese, also known as Gordon Kennedy Reese Jr., sold 55 North Abels Hill Road to Grinleys On The Hill LLC for $2,300,000. July 12, Jonathan Zeeman sold 1 Shadbush Road to Delaine S. Pickering for $1,600,000. Edgartown. July 12, Laurence Scherzer, trustee of Helen L. Levine...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Convery family wants to hand over Eastville to Land Bank

The Dukes County Commission heard from Leo Convery at their Wednesday meeting, who thanked commissioners for their response to his letter regarding the state of Eastville Beach. Convery said he is appreciative of newly sparked efforts to rejuvenate the area. He noted that having seen the area previously “just broke...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Hospital followed protocol following gun threat

Patients, visitors, and staff at the hospital experienced a brief lockdown Tuesday evening when an alarming call threatening an impending shooter was made. A staff member from The Times who was present at the hospital during the activity described seeing hospital employees exit the building, and Oak Bluffs Police temporarily prohibiting entry.
Martha's Vineyard Times

OBPD praised for transparency

Those who follow the Oak Bluffs Police Department on their Facebook page may have noticed a new kind of post on Monday — a “weekend wrap-up” shedding light on the department’s doings from Friday to Sunday. Consisting of the number of people in protective custody, overall “incidents,” and number of arrests made over the weekend, with brief descriptions that exclude names of individuals, the notification was received favorably on social media.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

