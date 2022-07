The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly Brooksville woman who was reported missing by her family. Joan Kaloustian, 76, was last seen by visiting family members at her residence in the Highpoint subdivision in Brooksville at about 4 p.m. on July 17. She remained at her residence when they left to go home. Their last contact with Kaloustian was at 8 p.m., on July 17 when they spoke to her on the landline at her residence.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO