Rib Mountain, WI

Two Wanted in Connection With Stealing a Car in Rib Mountain

By Mike Leischner
 3 days ago

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted in connection with stealing a car and other outstanding warrants, according to...

Injured Horse not Being Mistreated

RINGLE, WI (WSAU) — Officers with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office say there’s no funny business going on in photos of an injured horse that circulated on Facebook Thursday. “The owner is providing proper and adequate medical attention,” said Public Information Officer Sarah Severson. That included applying...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Marshfield Police Reports – July 7 – 19, 2022

A woman called to report she had told a male subject to leave the motel property but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window. A 45 year-old Neillsville man was subsequently arrested for an active arrest warrant through Clark County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
State Crime Stoppers publicize cold case with ties to Iron County

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Crime Stoppers and the Kenosha Police Department are publicizing a cold case with ties to northern Wisconsin. Investigators said James Rawlings was last seen on March 8, 1986. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Mercer by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.
KENOSHA, WI
Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marathon County, WI
Rib Mountain, WI
Marathon County, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Driver who sped away from underage drinking party ID’ed

SCANDINAVIA, WI (WSAU) A driver who tried to speed away from an underage drinking party Friday night in Scandinavia has been identified. Lucas Hohn, 21, of Iola, is facing multiple charges after his vehicle overturned. A police report says Hohn pulled out into traffic as sheriffs deputies were arriving at...
SCANDINAVIA, WI
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said crews will continue their search of an area near the Wisconsin River after the discovery of human remains. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was contacted by maintenance staff working on the dam in Port Edwards that skeletal remains were found.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Police & Sheriff calls, July 15-17

Fire: Deputies assisted numerous fire departments on the scene of a fire on the 5400 block of County W. in Bancroft at 5:51 a.m. A mobile hom...
Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man accused of several charges in the Prairie State now faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly kicking a deputy in the shoulder while he was being arrested. The Brodhead Police Department received information from the Village of Winnebago, Illinois Police Department around 7:40 p.m....
BRODHEAD, WI
Charges Against Mattie Dropped

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Charges of fourth-degree sexual assault against one of Wausau’s resettled Afghanistan refugees have been dropped according to online court records. Judge Scott Corbett dismissed the charges against 40-year-old Matiullah Matie without prejudice on Tuesday, meaning the charges could be refiled within the statute of limitations.
WAUSAU, WI

