A suspect is in custody after a shooting last week in Springfield. An 18-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a bullet on July 12th while in a vehicle at the intersection of North Wesley and East Enos. Witnesses say people in the vehicle got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and began firing. The investigation led police to arrest 19-year-old Malachi Collier, who is charged with multiple gun crimes and other offenses. Authorities say Collier was in possession of a stolen handgun when he was arrested Tuesday, and could face additional charges.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO