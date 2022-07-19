Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $555M

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The excitement for the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow nationwide!

The jackpot reached an estimated $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot reached $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20 Powerball drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.