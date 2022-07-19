ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $555M

By Biancca Ball
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The excitement for the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow nationwide!

The jackpot reached an estimated $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot reached $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20 Powerball drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

