Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $555M
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The excitement for the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow nationwide!
The jackpot reached an estimated $555 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.
This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot reached $1.537 billion in October 2018.
The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20 Powerball drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.
