The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has named Kevin McDonald as Assistant General Manager. McDonald was the recipient of the 2022 Thomas Ebright Memorial Award, which is annually presented for outstanding career contributions to the American Hockey League. He has served as the General Manager of the Blues' American Hockey League affiliate since Aug. 28, 2018 and in that role, was also a pro scout for St. Louis. With his guidance and input in team personnel decisions, McDonald played an important role in the Blues capturing the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO