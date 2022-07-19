ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport's thorniest problem

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyTGS_0gl8wTrI00
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya smiles after winning the women's 800-meter race during the Prefontaine Classic, an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, in Stanford, Calif. USA, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Semenya was listed on Friday, July 8, 2022 to compete at next week's world championships in Oregon, potentially setting up a surprise return to the big stage for the two-time Olympic champion and one of the most contentious athletes. Jeff Chiu

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year's world championships with virtually no chance to win.

On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It's the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Semenya Falls Well Short In Bold Bid At World 5000m

Caster Semenya's first appearance in a world championships in five years on Wednesday saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women's 5000m finals. In roasting mid-afternoon temperatures, Semenya finished 13th in the first of two rounds at Hayward Field, Eugene, in 15:46.12, more than 45sec off the 15th and final qualifying place.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Wightman wins 1500 on night filled with surprises at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The look of disbelief on British 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman’s face as he crossed the finish line captured the evening best. “Crazy,” he said. Nothing quite went to script, yet everything seemed almost perfect on a wild Tuesday night at the world championships. The in-stadium announcer for Wightman’s race was none other than his dad, Geoff. Handing Jake Wightman the gold medal after the race was none other than British middle-distance great Sebastian Coe, who also happens to be the World Athletics President and one of Wightman’s mentors.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caster Semenya
The Spun

The U.S. Open Has Made A Decision On Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is going to finish 2022 with only one grand slam. Djokovic is not going to compete in the U.S. Open next month due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic has been asked repeatedly about getting the vaccine and has yet to change his stance. The United States still...
TENNIS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
147
Followers
2K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy