Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport's thorniest problem
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year's world championships with virtually no chance to win.
On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It's the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.
Comments / 0