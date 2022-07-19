ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

4-2-1-9

(four, two, one, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Announces 2 Football Sellouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contests against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department. The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Trainer Baffert seeks 10th win in Haskell Stakes with Taiba

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn’t welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track, and no one has dominated this first major post-Triple Crown test for 3-year-olds more than Baffert. Baffert has won the Haskell a record nine times. He also trains Taiba, the morning-line favorite to make it 10, when he takes on seven rivals in the 1 1/8 mile race. Baffert returned to racing earlier this month after serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 69-year-old is still barred from tracks in New York and Kentucky because of suspensions issued by private industries, Churchill Downs Incorporated, and the New York Racing Association.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

One of the busiest tourism times from Green Bay to Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region’s busiest weeks for tourism in years. More than 77,000 tickets have been sold for an international soccer exhibition match Saturday at Lambeau Field featuring Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and Manchester City of the Premier League.
GREEN BAY, WI
hamburgreporter.com

Catfish are biting across Iowa

Fishing for catfish is a fun summer tradition for many Iowa families. Invite someone new to come along this year to share the fun and memories. “Catfish will bite most of the time, no matter what the water temperature,” explains Daniel Vogeler, Iowa DNR fisheries technician. “They are biting in most lakes, ponds, rivers and streams across Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa Lottery
WHO 13

How Iowa’s corn makes it feel even hotter

DES MOINES, IOWA — The summer heat is peaking here in Iowa as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s at many points this week and next. But did you know that the corn can make it feel hotter? Just like humans, corn needs water to survive. When humans exercise or work outdoors in […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
iheart.com

Judges Pick Top New Iowa State Fair Foods

(Des Moines, IA) -- Judges have chosen their top three new foods for this year's Iowa State Fair during a competition today (Tuesday) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. OMG Chicken Sandwich, of Chicken City. The sandwich is a chicken breast, lightly battered and covered in sugar coated corn flakes fried to golden brown and served on a glazed doughnut. As if it wasn't enough, it's topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup. It's an "OMG" combination of sweet and savory.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Rail bikes' attraction opens in Boone Thursday

BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
BOONE, IA
The Associated Press

Alabama jobless rate dips to record 2.6%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, marking the third straight month with a record low for the state, officials said Friday. The rate, which dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from May, represented 60,388 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 5,300 from a month earlier. Alabama’s rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month. Jobless rates in June declined in 10 states and the District of Columbia, rose in two states and were unchanged in 38 states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, followed by Cullman and Marshall counties at 2.6%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 10.1%.
ALABAMA STATE
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New foods announced for 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The countdown to the arrival of the 2022 Iowa State Fair has reached 22 days. On Tuesday one of the biggest pre-Fair announcements was made: the list of new foods on the Fairgrounds this year and the three that will compete to be the champion. The Iowa State Fair’s website shared […]
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA POLL REVEALS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PREFERENCES

THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF IOWA REPUBLICANS WANT DONALD TRUMP TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, WHILE JUST 37 PERCENT OF IOWA DEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD SEEK A SECOND TERM. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy