Data expert explains TikTok's child privacy issues

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends’ posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company’s latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok. The changes announced Thursday will offer up two different perspectives. When Facebook users open the app, they will initially see the usual news feed featuring posts selected by an algorithm that the company says is designed to highlight topics and friends most likely to appeal to each individual’s tastes and interests. The main feed on the newly dubbed “Home” section will also include an option to look at short videos called Reels — Facebook’s clone of TikTok. But many users have expressed frustration with the feeds forced upon them by Facebook, while critics of the Menlo Park, California, company have blasted the algorithm for spreading misinformation and creating polarizing echo chambers.

INTERNET ・ 19 HOURS AGO