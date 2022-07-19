ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FL Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash4Life

03-36-38-42-51, Cash Ball: 1

(three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

04-06-10-21-28

(four, six, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Jackpot Triple Play

09-12-19-26-29-41

(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000

Mega Millions

02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

3-8, Fireball: 4

(three, eight; Fireball: four)

Pick 2 Midday

5-4, Fireball: 5

(five, four; Fireball: five)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-0, Fireball: 4

(two, one, zero; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-2, Fireball: 5

(five, six, two; Fireball: five)

Pick 4 Evening

8-8-3-1, Fireball: 4

(eight, eight, three, one; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-9-3, Fireball: 5

(zero, five, nine, three; Fireball: five)

Pick 5 Evening

9-2-9-5-7, Fireball: 4

(nine, two, nine, five, seven; Fireball: four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-8-5-1-0, Fireball: 5

(seven, eight, five, one, zero; Fireball: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama jobless rate dips to record 2.6%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, marking the third straight month with a record low for the state, officials said Friday. The rate, which dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from May, represented 60,388 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 5,300 from a month earlier. Alabama’s rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month. Jobless rates in June declined in 10 states and the District of Columbia, rose in two states and were unchanged in 38 states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, followed by Cullman and Marshall counties at 2.6%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 10.1%.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Trainer Baffert seeks 10th win in Haskell Stakes with Taiba

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn’t welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track, and no one has dominated this first major post-Triple Crown test for 3-year-olds more than Baffert. Baffert has won the Haskell a record nine times. He also trains Taiba, the morning-line favorite to make it 10, when he takes on seven rivals in the 1 1/8 mile race. Baffert returned to racing earlier this month after serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 69-year-old is still barred from tracks in New York and Kentucky because of suspensions issued by private industries, Churchill Downs Incorporated, and the New York Racing Association.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

'Long 3 years': Trial to start in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire is set to start more than three years after the 2019 crash that devastated the region’s close-knit biker community and exposed flaws in state driver record keeping. Volodymr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct and driving under the influence in the June 21, 2019, crash. He has been in jail since then. The jury was selected this week and is scheduled to visit the crash scene along a busy two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire on Monday. The trial, delayed because of the pandemic and defense problems with finding a crash reconstruction expert, is expected to begin Tuesday and last for several weeks. “It’s been a long, long, long three years,” said Manny Ribeiro of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses. “We all feel the same way. We all just want it to be over with.”
RANDOLPH, NH
The Associated Press

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation tying him to meth trafficking, said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a news release. Court documents and evidence presented in court showed that on July 24, 2019, Onslow County sheriff’s detectives arranged a purchase of 449 grams of meth for $6,500, the news release said. A so-called “middleman” arrived on a motorcycle carrying a pizza box which contained the meth and listed Taylor’s address on the box. After the deal, the middleman met with Taylor as law enforcement watched. Both people were stopped, and prosecutors said Taylor was found with money from the purchase.
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#Fl Lottery
The Associated Press

One of the busiest tourism times from Green Bay to Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region’s busiest weeks for tourism in years. More than 77,000 tickets have been sold for an international soccer exhibition match Saturday at Lambeau Field featuring Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and Manchester City of the Premier League.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

NC man gets 12 years for selling guns without license

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A convicted felon from North Carolina was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, according to a federal prosecutor. U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a news release that Anthony Dewayne Daye, 38, of Statesville was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release. Court documents and evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that between October 2020 and February 2021, Daye sold illegally in and around Statesville more than 20 firearms and ammunition, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine. Daye also aided and abetted in the sale of additional illegal firearms, and court records showed that some of the firearms he sold had been reported stolen.
STATESVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman’s granddaughter. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl’s family was preparing to leave the campground because of bad weather when the tree fell. The victim’s identity wasn’t released. The storms caused damage across northern New England, but the Sebago Lake region was especially hard hit. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Maine and New Hampshire.
STANDISH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Indiana anti-abortion group calls proposed ban bill weak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s most prominent anti-abortion group is decrying the abortion restriction bill proposed by state Senate Republicans as weak and lacking enforcement provisions. The proposal released Wednesday would ban abortions with limited exceptions such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life....
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges. Several youths were involved in a confrontation on July 15 before leaving the scene and returning in a vehicle driven by Shakita Leann Crittenton, 35, according to a statement from the Dothan Police Department. Upon arrival, the youths got a handgun out of the trunk of the car and began shooting, said Lt. Ronald Hall. No one was injured, he said, and it’s unclear what prompted the dispute. Police searched Crittenton’s home following the shooting and found illegal drugs and malnourished puppies that were being held in cages in closets, police said. Aside from being charged with attempted assault and discharging a weapon into a vehicle in the shooting, Crittenton also was charged with chemical endangerment and animal cruelty, the statement said.
DOTHAN, AL
The Associated Press

Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board on Thursday rejected the latest effort to stop a $1 billion power line, and the next hurdle for the project lies with the state Supreme Court. The Board of Environmental Protection unanimously upheld the permit for the project, which would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the regional power grid. But the board did require some new stipulations such as conserving an additional 10,000 acres of land to offset the loss of wildlife habitat caused by construction in western Maine. Supporters say the project would address climate change by removing carbon from the environment in a region that’s heavily dependent on natural gas for energy. Detractors said the environmental benefits are overblown, and that the project would destroy woodlands. The Natural Resources Council of Maine, a leading opponent of the project, expressed disappointment with the outcome.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

State renews request to toss lawsuit over redistricting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has renewed its request to throw out a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The state said in court papers filed Thursday that it denies allegations by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe. U.S. District Judge Peter Welte dismissed the state’s argument earlier this month that the tribes lacked the standing to sue. The Republican-controlled Legislature during its special session last fall approved a new map of legislative districts, based on updated census data. The map includes the new House subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault. “I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the incident Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.” David Jakubonis, 43, was arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said. It’s not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for Jakubonis. Jakubonis is an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2009 as a medical laboratory technician.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Trump, Pence to campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, will hold rival campaign events in Arizona on Friday, turning the governor’s race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party’s future. In the Aug. 2 primary, Trump is backing Kari Lake, a former television anchor who has embraced his lies about the 2020 election along with his combative approach to his political enemies and the media. Trump was scheduled to hold an evening rally in Prescott Valley on behalf of Lake and other candidates he has endorsed. Earlier in the day, Pence planned...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy