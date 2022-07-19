FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
03-36-38-42-51, Cash Ball: 1
(three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
04-06-10-21-28
(four, six, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Jackpot Triple Play
09-12-19-26-29-41
(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
3-8, Fireball: 4
(three, eight; Fireball: four)
Pick 2 Midday
5-4, Fireball: 5
(five, four; Fireball: five)
Pick 3 Evening
2-1-0, Fireball: 4
(two, one, zero; Fireball: four)
Pick 3 Midday
5-6-2, Fireball: 5
(five, six, two; Fireball: five)
Pick 4 Evening
8-8-3-1, Fireball: 4
(eight, eight, three, one; Fireball: four)
Pick 4 Midday
0-5-9-3, Fireball: 5
(zero, five, nine, three; Fireball: five)
Pick 5 Evening
9-2-9-5-7, Fireball: 4
(nine, two, nine, five, seven; Fireball: four)
Pick 5 Midday
7-8-5-1-0, Fireball: 5
(seven, eight, five, one, zero; Fireball: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
