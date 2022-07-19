Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Hot weather returns for the next two days. -Strong to severe storms possible Saturday. -Some relief by next week. After a hot day today, we’ll drop into the upper 60s tonight, and storms develop after 11p or so, and will likely rumble into the morning hours on Friday. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side with some hail, but the best threat for stronger to severe storms is on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay hot tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s, and then high temperatures potentially top out near 100 on Saturday. Clouds/storms could hinder the high temperature on Saturday, but it will be hot and muggy. It stays unsettled next week with off and on rain and storm chances during the afternoons. Temperatures get a little more reasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity drops a bit by Monday and Tuesday.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO