Des Moines, IA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

4-4-0

(four, four, zero)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

