Tempe seeks volunteers for summer homeless count

More volunteers are needed to help conduct the city's summer Point-in-Time homeless count on Aug. 2. No prior experience is needed, and two training sessions are available July 26 and 28, according to the city.

The street count provides a one-night snapshot of the number of men, women and children experiencing homelessness in Tempe. Information collected enhances Tempe’s understanding about needs in the community and helps determine how resources are allocated.

On Aug. 2, volunteers and city staff working in teams will fan out around the city to survey and count individuals. Volunteers ask individuals a series of questions, offer bottled water and provide information about shelter and social services. The count takes place from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is led by the city's HOPE homeless outreach team.

Tempe participates in the regional Point-in-Time count each January coordinated by the Maricopa Association of Governments. Conducting a second count during the summer provides another data point that can help guide services for those in need.

"Information gathered during the Point-in-Time Count is vital to our community," said Homeless Solutions Manager Jessica Wright in a statement. "It raises awareness of the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness in Tempe and assists us in providing the right services to meet their needs and help end their homelessness."

Those interested in volunteering are asked to complete this form. A virtual training will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 26. An in-person training will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on July 28 at the Tempe Public Library.