ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Hannah-Jones: Settlement to support Black faculty, students

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A settlement between journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill linked to her tenure dispute in 2021 contains concessions designed to help faculty and students of color, according to her post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hannah-Jones tweeted that she and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund fought for the concession, which were not mentioned in the university’s settlment announcement last Friday. At the time, the school said the settlement with Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and was approved by school Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

“But my settlement was about much more than that,” she tweeted.

The settlement includes $5,000 reserved in the provost’s office to pay for meeting expenses, events and symposia sponsored by the Carolina Black Caucus per year through June 2025, according to Hannah-Jones. She said the concessions were based on the requests of student and faculty groups.

“We believe that these concessions will help make my alma mater better and help it live up to its promise,” she said. “As I said again and again: This was never about me.”

Hannah-Jones — who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project focusing on America’s history of slavery — was hired as UNC’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

A dispute over whether UNC should grant Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment prompted a widespread outcry from professors and alumni as well as Black students and faculty. Her tenure application stalled over objections by a powerful donor and concerns by conservatives about her work.

Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was submitted to UNC’s trustees in 2020, but it was halted after a board member who vets the appointments raised questions about her nonacademic background. She would instead be given a five-year contract, despite the fact that her predecessors were granted tenure when appointed. After weeks of mounting pressure, the trustees finally voted 9-4 to offer tenure.

Hannah-Jones told The Associated Press that the unfairness of how she was treated as a Black woman steered her toward turning the offer down. She accepted a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wschronicle.com

Homegrown attorney returns to W-S to help community

Parents tell their children they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up, including being a doctor or lawyer. As you age, you realize how difficult it is to actually become one of those professionals. Brian Thompson accepted the challenge and is now a practicing attorney right here in his hometown of Winston-Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

UNC-Chapel Hill community reacts to Nikole Hannah-Jones settlement

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. UNC-Chapel Hill community reacts to Nikole Hannah-Jones settlement. Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones said the agreement she reached with UNC-Chapel Hill includes priorities for students and faculty...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Society
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Washington, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
State
Washington State
WXII 12

Greensboro Pride event returns to celebrate the LGBTQ community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Pride is coming back after a three-year hiatus!. The event has not been held due to the pandemic. Organizers said that they plan to have over 150 food providers and a lot of local entertainment. The event has grown significantly over the years, drawing visitors...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro and Winston-Salem might not be as book smart as we think. Check out these rankings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – For a region that touts itself as having a strong foundation for education, this comes as disappointing news. WalletHub, the financial advice site known for taking data and turning it into evaluations of quality and impact, has ranked Greensboro/High Point at No. 101 in its evaluation of the 150 metro markets that are the Most Educated Cities.
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte Stories

These 3 North Carolina Cities are Considered Among the Sweatiest in America

In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Black School#Howard University#Racism#The Carolina Black Caucus#Knight Chair#Fac
FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington School System announces $10,000 signing bonus

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance-Burlington Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler announced $10,000 recruitment bonuses on Thursday, according to an ABSS news release. The ABSS plans to pay $5,000 upon hiring with the remaining $5,000 paid in May 2023. The bonuses are being offered for the following positions:. CTE classroom...
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
thecentersquare.com

State officials say large layoffs are gathering steam in recent months in North Carolina

(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
POLITICS
wunc.org

Thousands of North Carolina wells are spiked with toxic metals

Contamination of private water wells by toxic metals is alarmingly common statewide, according to a recent analysis. Contaminants include lead, arsenic, and unhealthy levels of manganese. Lauren Eaves, a PhD candidate in environmental sciences and engineering at UNC and the lead author on the study, describes the maximum levels of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro community working with law enforcement, local leaders to stop racing in neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department, British Woods community members and local leaders gathered to discuss a major disturbance and concern: street racing in the community. Residents said for the past few months, rowdy drivers have been speeding along Battleground Avenue disturbing people living in the British Woods neighborhood. Thursday, Councilwoman Nancy Hoffman […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Triangle Tribune

VOW founder uses $1 million grant to empower Black parents

DURHAM – William Jackson was determined to be the best dad he could be long before he became one. And he didn’t just care about his kids but all Black children. Jackson wants Black children to be raised in an environment where they can develop, flourish, and thrive. That includes school as well as home. He said the best way to make that happen is by equipping parents with the tools they need to advocate for their children; by not only empowering them but putting them in positions of power.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy