IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
2-0-9-6
(two, zero, nine, six)
Pick 4 Midday
4-2-1-9
(four, two, one, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
Comments / 0