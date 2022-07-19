IA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

02-08-19-25-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $630,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-0

(four, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-0-9-6

(two, zero, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-1-9

(four, two, one, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

