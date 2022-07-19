ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D food printing improves color profile and structural properties of the derived novel whole-grain sourdough and malt biscuits

By Yusuf Olamide Kewuyemi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresentation of foods is essential to promote the acceptance of diversified and novel products. This study examined the color profile, browning index (BI), and structural properties of 3D-printed and traditional biscuits from whole-grain (WG) sourdough and germinated flours. The processed flours and composite/multigrain flours comprising cowpea sourdough (CS) and quinoa malt...

Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nature.com

Insights into the collapse and expansion of molecular clouds in outflows from observable pressure gradients

Juan Antonio FernÃ¡ndez-OntiverosÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-899X6Â. The jets launched by actively accreting black holes can generate massive outflows in galaxies, which could suppress or enhance star formation by rarefying or compressing clouds of molecular gas. To study the stability of such jet-impacted clouds, we performed astrochemical, thermally balanced, radiative transfer modelling of the CO and HCO+ emission of the galaxy IC 5063. We found that jet-related mechanical heating and cosmic rays contribute to the molecular gas heating rate and could even individually sustain it. Clouds excited by these mechanisms have temperatures and densities reflecting an order-of-magnitude increase in their internal pressure. Variations of their external pressure, deduced from [S"‰ii] and [N"‰ii] ionized gas emission, further reveal that some clouds are undergoing rarefaction and others compression. Our work shows a new viewpoint on plausible links between galactic outflows and star formation conditions: that of observable pressure gradients. It also emphasizes the role of cosmic rays in contributing to these gradients.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Dry preserved multilayered fibroblast cell sheets are a new manageable tool for regenerative medicine to promote wound healing

This study investigated the therapeutic effects of dry-preserved multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (dry sheets) on cutaneous ulcers. Dry sheets were prepared by air-drying multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (living sheets) to cease their life activities. Before in vivo application, we tested the release of growth factors into the medium to examine the mechanisms of dry sheets in wound healing. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) were released from both dry and living sheets, while high levels of fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) and high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein were only from dry sheets. An in vitro fibroblast proliferation assay revealed that the dry sheet eluate significantly enhanced cell proliferation and VEGF and HGF production compared with living sheet eluate. FGF-2-neutralizing antibodies significantly blocked this proliferative response. In wounds created on diabetic mice, the dry sheet-treatment groups using autologous or allogeneic cells showed significantly accelerated wound closure compared with that in the no-treatment group. The storage stability of the dry sheet was better at refrigeration temperature than at room temperature and remained stable for at least 4Â weeks. Our data indicated that allogeneic dry sheets represent a promising new tool for regenerative medicine that promotes wound healing.
HEALTH
Nature.com

On the mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator for the linear regression model

This paper considers a linear regression model with stochastic restrictions,we propose a new mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator by combining the mixed estimator and the Kibria"“Lukman estimator.This new estimator is a general estimation, including OLS estimator, mixed estimator and Kibria"“Lukman estimator as special cases. In addition, we discuss the advantages of the new estimator based on MSEM criterion, and illustrate the theoretical results through examples and simulation analysis.
COMPUTERS
#3d Printing#3d Food Printing#Snacks#3d Software
Nature.com

Stereocomplex crystallization behavior and properties of asymmetric combinations of oppositely configured random copolymers based on chiral 2-hydroxyalkanoic acids

Here, asymmetric combinations of chiral 2-hydroxyalkanoic acid (2HAA)-based random copolymers with monomer compositions of approximately 50/50, which can form stereocomplex (SC) crystallites, are reported. The copolymer combinations were l-configured individually crystallizable poly(l-lactic acid-co-l-2-hydroxybutanoic acid) [P(LLA-co-L-2HB)] (47/53) or poly(l-2-hydroxybutanoic acid-co-l-2-hydroxy-3-methylbutanoic acid) [P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB)] (49/51) and d-configured individually noncrystallizable poly(d-lactic acid-co-d-2-hydroxy-3-methylbutanoic acid) [P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB)] (45/55). The interplanar distance values of each SC crystallite agreed well with those expected from the homopolymer SC crystallites. This finding indicated that all four types of monomer units cocrystallized to form SC crystallites. The melting temperature values of the stereocomplexed P(LLA-co-L-2HB)/P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB) and P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB)/P(DLA-co-D-2H3MB) blends ranged from 149.3 to 163.6"‰Â°C, which were higher than the values observed for the unblended P(LLA-co-L-2HB) (84.8 and 88.7"‰Â°C) and P(L-2HB-co-L-2H3MB) (61.6"“133.1"‰Â°C). This study shows the high SC crystallizability of the asymmetric combination of l- and d-configured chiral 2HAA-based random copolymers even when one of them was individually noncrystallizable. This result strongly suggests that SC crystallization occurred when the common monomer units were incorporated into both l- and d-configured 2HAA-based random copolymers. SC crystallization of new types of asymmetric combinations of l- and d-configured random copolymers is expected to diversify the attainable properties and biodegradation behavior of chiral 2HAA-based polymer materials.
CHEMISTRY
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Kofax Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the winners of its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at Kofax Accelerate, the company’s annual virtual customer event. Customers who received awards are honored for their stand-out achievements with Kofax products, and for demonstrating the ability to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Nominations were submitted for recognition across award categories for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005102/en/ Kofax 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation (Graphic: Kofax)
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Biofilm cultivation facilitates coexistence and adaptive evolution in an industrial bacterial community

The majority of ecological, industrial and medical impacts of bacteria result from diverse communities containing multiple species. This diversity presents a significant challenge as co-cultivation of multiple bacterial species frequently leads to species being outcompeted and, with this, the possibility to manipulate, evolve and improve bacterial communities is lost. Ecological theory predicts that a solution to this problem will be to grow species in structured environments, which reduces the likelihood of competitive exclusion. Here, we explored the ability of cultivation in a structured environment to facilitate coexistence, evolution, and adaptation in an industrially important community: Lactococcus lactis and Leuconostoc mesenteroides frequently used as dairy starter cultures. As commonly occurs, passaging of these two species together in a liquid culture model led to the loss of one species in 6 of 20 lineages (30%). By contrast, when we co-cultured the two species as biofilms on beads, a stable coexistence was observed in all lineages studied for over 100 generations. Moreover, we show that the co-culture drove evolution of new high-yield variants, which compared to the ancestor grew more slowly, yielded more cells and had enhanced capability of biofilm formation. Importantly, we also show that these high-yield biofilm strains did not evolve when each species was passaged in monoculture in the biofilm model. Therefore, both co-culture and the biofilm model were conditional for these high-yield strains to evolve. Our study underlines the power of ecological thinking-namely, the importance of structured environments for coexistence-to facilitate cultivation, evolution, and adaptation of industrially important bacterial communities.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS

