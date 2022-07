With COVID Numbers rising and new variants driving the latest surge, it is something that some health care professionals say we are just going to have to live with. Dr. Willie Foster is the head of the Peace Harbor Emergency Department and he says that while we may have to live with the virus, it has become for the most part a treatable disease. Medical research continues to find ways to battle the new variants while updating the current ways.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO