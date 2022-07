The past few years have been plenty eventful for New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson. From winning the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 to competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning a gold medal with Team USA, Dolson has done it all. She's a two-time WNBA All-Star, having been selected in 2015 and ’17. And even before being drafted in the first round of the ’14 WNBA draft, the UConn graduate won back-to-back NCAA national titles in her last two years as a Husky.

