Jackson, WY

Idaho wildfire delivers hazy Teton skies

By Buckrail @ Caroline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — Smell that?. Teton County residents were greeted by hazy skies and smokey air that arrived overnight from a wildfire burning near Salmon, Idaho. The fire grew substantially on Monday due to high winds. A...

Active wildfire in Teton Wilderness

JACKSON, Wyo. — A wildfire is currently active in the Teton Wilderness, near the border of Yellowstone National Park. According to Teton Interagency Fire, the one-acre blaze was discovered near Huckleberry Ridge at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Fire managers are referring to it as the Flagg Fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.
ENVIRONMENT
Smoke from Idaho fire likely to arrive on Monday night

JACKSON, Wyo. – A new wildfire burning near Salmon, Idaho grew substantially on Monday due to high winds, and short-range weather models are now projecting smoke from this fire to reach Jackson Hole late Monday night. The Moose Fire began on Sunday afternoon but quickly grew on Monday, exhibiting...
JACKSON, WY
Helicopter fighting Moose Fire crashes into Salmon River

SALMON — A helicopter battling the Moose Fire crashed into the Salmon River on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m., according to officials. Officials have not released how many people were on board the helicopter or their conditions. A spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service tells EastIdahoNews.com that...
SALMON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'Very high' fire danger in Central Idaho

SALMON, Idaho — The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone has moved to Very High Fire Danger, and officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest urge people on camping, hiking or off-roading trips to be mindful about actions that could cause a wildfire. About 190 firefighters are currently fighting the Moose Fire,...
SALMON, ID
Fire Weather Watch issued for Friday

JACKSON, Wyo. – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Teton County for Friday afternoon and evening, due to the combination of strong winds and low relative humidity forecasted. The Fire Weather Watch also includes Lincoln County and Sublette County, and the National...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Quiet retreat off Village Rd: 3850 W Kimball Lane

WILSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listings below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
WILSON, WY
Making GTNP more accessible for people with disabilities

MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) has partnered with Teton Adaptive (TA) to make park trails more accessible to individuals with mobility disabilities. While much of the park’s front-country infrastructure, like visitor centers, paved walkways and bathrooms, is wheelchair-accessible as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), that level of access stops as soon as you get to the trailhead. From that point on, access is governed by the Architectural Barriers Act (ABA), which “applies to facilities designed, built, altered or leased with federal funds.”
MOOSE, WY
Important Fair entry deadlines

JACKSON, Wyo. — The 2022 Teton County Fair kicks off next week and there is still time to enter into some of the Fair’s most popular events. “The deadlines are right around the corner, but we still have openings for a variety of events” said Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes. “We still have a few spots open for the Cornhole Tournament and Figure 8 Race. For all the kids’ races at the Big Top Tent, bingo, pie eating, diaper derby and wiener dog races, just show up at the scheduled day and time”
TETON COUNTY, WY
Summer fun is in full swing at Astoria

JACKSON, Wyo. — Summers are meant for time spent with family and friends on the river or at the pool. Astoria is one of the best places you can do both! With impressive views of the Snake River Canyon, Astoria’s five naturally spring-fed pools and surrounding park amenities make the perfect setting for a day of repose and rejuvenation or your next big gathering.
JACKSON, WY
Open houses tomorrow: View four stunning properties

JACKSON, Wyo. —The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here. The McPeak Group will be hosting four open houses tomorrow at each of the four locations listed below between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
JACKSON, WY
Take a walk on the Wild(Walls) side

JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Public Art hosted its Community Mural Walk Tuesday evening to commemorate the annual WildWalls open-air mural gallery that will run through September. The walk started at the Brew Pub with live music and printmaking demos. This year, local artists collaborated with science communities to...
JACKSON, WY
Jared Sanders: Unkown Horizons on display at Altamira

JACKSON, Wyo. — New paintings from artist Jared Sanders are on display until July 30 at Altamira with an artist reception tomorrow, July 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. In this moment, Jared Sanders finds himself drawn to compositions without a well-defined horizon line, scenes that defy the definitive split between land and sky, earth and ether.
JACKSON, WY
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.

Comments / 0

