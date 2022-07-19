Idaho wildfire delivers hazy Teton skies

JACKSON, Wyo. — The 2022 Teton County Fair kicks off next week and there is still time to enter into some of the Fair’s most popular events. “The deadlines are right around the corner, but we still have openings for a variety of events” said Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes. “We still have a few spots open for the Cornhole Tournament and Figure 8 Race. For all the kids’ races at the Big Top Tent, bingo, pie eating, diaper derby and wiener dog races, just show up at the scheduled day and time”

