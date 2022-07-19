Idaho wildfire delivers hazy Teton skies

MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) has partnered with Teton Adaptive (TA) to make park trails more accessible to individuals with mobility disabilities. While much of the park’s front-country infrastructure, like visitor centers, paved walkways and bathrooms, is wheelchair-accessible as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), that level of access stops as soon as you get to the trailhead. From that point on, access is governed by the Architectural Barriers Act (ABA), which “applies to facilities designed, built, altered or leased with federal funds.”
