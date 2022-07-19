ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.

Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.

Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.

St. Louis County

One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.

According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.

Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.

Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

