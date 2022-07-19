ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Are Jeep Vehicles Made in America?

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeep vehicles made in America include the Jeep Cherokee SUV and Gladiator truck. Almost all Jeep vehicles are made in the US. The post Are Jeep Vehicles Made in America? appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MotorBiscuit

All-American’ Pickup Trucks Aren’t All Made in America

What brand comes to mind when thinking of the All-American pickup truck? There are a few trucks that fall into this category. And owners are some of the fiercest loyalists to their American brands. Some trends indicate more and more consumers are turning away from their SUVs and sedans in...
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota’s bringing the Crown back to America... as a high-riding SUV-thing

Or how Toyota stopped worrying and learned to love the lifted four-door. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Even though it’s a popular sentiment, we can’t agree that timing is everything. Being in the exact right spot...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
Belvidere, IL
Cars
City
Belvidere, IL
City
Detroit, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Toledo, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Cherokee#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Jeep Compass#Vehicles#American#Fca#Cars Com#Wrangler
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS
Outdoor Life

The Best .410 and 28-Gauge Semi-Auto Shotguns

Shotgun trends flow like the tides, they’re in and out depending on ammo performance (and availability), plus the advancement of the smoothbores themselves. Right now, sub-gauges are the rage for wingshooters, fueled by renewed interest in the 28-gauge and the diminutive .410-bore. Why? They are all effective on wild gamebirds at reasonable distances with the right shotshell, they’re light, and don’t punish you the way an inertia-driven 12-gauge paired with a 3-inch 1 5/8-ounce load of bismuth will. Here is a rundown of some of the best auto-loading sub-gauge shotguns whether you pursue ducks, geese, upland birds, or enjoy weekend rounds of skeet. There are a couple of old autos that made the list, but a majority of them can be bought off the shelf at your local gun shop.
MANUFACTURING
Inyerself

The "Roc" Holds the Title For Largest Plane in the World!

When I first learned the largest airplane in the world was The Roc made by Stratolaunch, my next question was, “Why?” There had to be some reason a company would build something this large. Imagine the size of the runways needed to get this large contraption into the air. Where do you store something this size?
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
CARS
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

124K+
Followers
31K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy