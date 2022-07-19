ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Spend the Day at Green Cay

pbcgov.org
 3 days ago

​Green Cay Nature Center is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 12800 Hagen Ranch Road, west of Boynton Beach. For more information on Green Cay Nature Center and other county-operated nature centers, visit www.pbcnature.com. All programs are by online reservation only, unless otherwise...

discover.pbcgov.org

fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Family-Friendly Fun with Brightline

Summer break is in full swing and Brightline is inspiring adventure with the Kids Summer Trainee Passport, a new initiative for young travelers in South Florida. Now through Labor Day weekend, children riding Brightline will receive an activity bag with their first Brightline Trainee Passport. Children will collect stickers as they travel to new destinations and stick them in their Brightline passports for the chance to win special prizes.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

FAU runs out of dorm space, turns to hotels

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida's housing shortage has made home prices and monthly rents soar—and it's now putting a strain on student housing options as well. Instead of moving into dorms, some FAU students will be checking into hotels this fall, due to a housing shortage on campus.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: All-you-can-eat Brazilian in Fort Lauderdale, Skillets expands to Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Skillets, Boca Raton Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a staple on the Gulf Coast. Owners Ross ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Beach Bars in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Beach was the birthplace of spring break, and despite the city’s efforts to shoo it elsewhere, it still lives on. On any given day, you can saunter into any one of the many Fort Lauderdale beach bars and find yourself next to someone who came on spring break in 1981 and never left. And they’ve got the football-colored skin to prove it.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Countywide dining deals coming in August

This summer may make you feel the heat. And we’re not necessarily talking about the temperature, either. It’s inflation — prices have risen for just about everything. Come August, Discover The Palm Beaches hopes to offer some relief. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, set for Aug. 1-31,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Restaurant in Boca Raton offering families pizza-making class

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eddie Pozzuoli, the owner of Prezzo in Boca Raton, said his restaurant Prezzo introduced the first wood-fired pizza oven to South Florida when it opened in 1989. Now Executive Chef Prezzo, Todd Lough and his culinary team are sharing their pizza-making skills with the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raise a glass to National Tequila Day with these drink specials

We take tequila seriously in South Florida. Just look around at how many dining and drinking establishments have the word “tequila” right there in their name. And where restaurants, lounges and bars in other parts of the country might have a short little list of tequilas and mezcals, here they often boast of the three-digit number in their curated collections. So, as you can imagine, National ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Brightline construction causing road closures throughout Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Construction of the Brightline Orlando extension and additional stations in Aventura and Boca Raton will cause lane and road closures throughout Florida for the remainder of 2022. Significant closures include the Fort Pierce and Savannah Road railroad crossing in St. Lucie County, which...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Car plows through Boca home office; neighbors seek safer street

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A businessman from Boca Raton is on the mend after being seriously injured by a car that plowed through his home. In the afternoon of July 11, investigators said a 67-year-old man at the wheel of an Audi A5 lost control around a curve and crashed into the home on Tavernier Drive. Investigators said the driver was going 60 miles-per-hour in a 30 mph zone.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Palm Beach’s New Stop for BBQ

Pig Beach BBQ has brought its award-winning barbecue from New York to Palm Beach with its newest outpost along the Dixie Corridor. With a mouth-watering menu inspired by cooking techniques from around the world, Pig Beach offers an experimental take on one of America’s most beloved cuisines. Enjoy a...
PALM BEACH, FL

