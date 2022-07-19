ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Daggerwing Dazzles in August

pbcgov.org
 3 days ago

​Daggerwing Nature Center is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located in Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park at 11435 Park Access Road, off Cain Boulevard between Glades Road and Yamato Road, west of Boca Raton. For more information on Daggerwing Nature Center and other...

discover.pbcgov.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Family-Friendly Fun with Brightline

Summer break is in full swing and Brightline is inspiring adventure with the Kids Summer Trainee Passport, a new initiative for young travelers in South Florida. Now through Labor Day weekend, children riding Brightline will receive an activity bag with their first Brightline Trainee Passport. Children will collect stickers as they travel to new destinations and stick them in their Brightline passports for the chance to win special prizes.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Countywide dining deals coming in August

This summer may make you feel the heat. And we’re not necessarily talking about the temperature, either. It’s inflation — prices have risen for just about everything. Come August, Discover The Palm Beaches hopes to offer some relief. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, set for Aug. 1-31,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
wlrn.org

230-pound loggerhead sea turtle released in Boca Raton

Last night, nearly 500 people gathered at Spanish River park beach in Boca Raton to bid farewell to Wannanosaurus — a 230-pound loggerhead sea turtle. Whitney Crowder, the sea turtle coordinator at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, said the turtle was attacked by a shark and found in St. Lucie County on March 16.
BOCA RATON, FL
L. Cane

2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United States

Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridaweekend.com

Raising Cane’s to open new location in Royal Palm Beach this fall

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Calling all chicken finger lovers! Raising Cane’s is opening a location in Royal Palm Beach this fall. It will serve Raising Cane’s chicken finger meals with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins. Cane’s tenders are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. Plus, customers will be able to scoop some of the secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and more on the expansive menu.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Parks And Recreation#Frogs#Nature Centers#Daggerwing Nature Center#Register Pay For Program
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: All-you-can-eat Brazilian in Fort Lauderdale, Skillets expands to Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Skillets, Boca Raton Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a staple on the Gulf Coast. Owners Ross ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

FAU runs out of dorm space, turns to hotels

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida's housing shortage has made home prices and monthly rents soar—and it's now putting a strain on student housing options as well. Instead of moving into dorms, some FAU students will be checking into hotels this fall, due to a housing shortage on campus.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Broward New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Beach Bars in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Beach was the birthplace of spring break, and despite the city’s efforts to shoo it elsewhere, it still lives on. On any given day, you can saunter into any one of the many Fort Lauderdale beach bars and find yourself next to someone who came on spring break in 1981 and never left. And they’ve got the football-colored skin to prove it.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Restaurant in Boca Raton offering families pizza-making class

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eddie Pozzuoli, the owner of Prezzo in Boca Raton, said his restaurant Prezzo introduced the first wood-fired pizza oven to South Florida when it opened in 1989. Now Executive Chef Prezzo, Todd Lough and his culinary team are sharing their pizza-making skills with the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raise a glass to National Tequila Day with these drink specials

We take tequila seriously in South Florida. Just look around at how many dining and drinking establishments have the word “tequila” right there in their name. And where restaurants, lounges and bars in other parts of the country might have a short little list of tequilas and mezcals, here they often boast of the three-digit number in their curated collections. So, as you can imagine, National ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
pbcgov.org

Discover Riverbend Park

​Riverbend Park is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. For more information on Riverbend Park, visit www.pbcnature.com. All programs are by online reservation only, unless otherwise stated. Please register online at www.pbcparks.com; under “Online Services” click on Register/Pay for Program, or visit the office to register and make payment. All participants are required to sign a Program Participation Form and COVID-19 Waiver before each program. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All programs run approximately 90 minutes depending upon experience level of participants. Please bring drinking water, sunscreen, and insect repellent to each program. For questions or more information, please contact Riverbend Park at 561-741-1359.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Boca’s Golf Course, Arts Center and House Senate Seat

Golf may yet return to the former Ocean Breeze course in Boca Raton, though not for a while. Discussions between the city and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, which owns the roughly 200-acre property that was part of the Boca Teeca community, ended when owners of The Boca Raton donated the resort’s 18-hole course and clubhouse. It became Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club, which replaced the Boca Municipal course.
GOLF, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland and Denny’s Cited for Health Violations in Tamarac

Two Tamarac restaurants were temporarily shut down by state health inspectors this month for a host of violations, records show. Inside the first eatery, Rob’s Bageland, 8217 N. Pine Island Rd., inspectors found small, live flying insects in the kitchen, the food preparation area, and the food storage and bar areas, according to a state inspection report. Around 20 flies or more were spotted in the server area landing on cups and straws used to serve guests, the inspectors said.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy