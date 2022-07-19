ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Awesome August at Okeeheelee Nature Center

 3 days ago

​Okeeheelee Nature Center is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located in Okeeheelee Park at 7715 Forest Hill Boulevard, west of West Palm Beach. For more information on Okeeheelee Nature Center and other county-operated nature centers, visit www.pbcnature.com. All programs are by reservation only. Fee...

Discover Riverbend Park

​Riverbend Park is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. For more information on Riverbend Park, visit www.pbcnature.com. All programs are by online reservation only, unless otherwise stated. Please register online at www.pbcparks.com; under “Online Services” click on Register/Pay for Program, or visit the office to register and make payment. All participants are required to sign a Program Participation Form and COVID-19 Waiver before each program. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All programs run approximately 90 minutes depending upon experience level of participants. Please bring drinking water, sunscreen, and insect repellent to each program. For questions or more information, please contact Riverbend Park at 561-741-1359.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Mind Your Business 3rd Annual Youth Entrepreneurship Forum

​The Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity (OEBO) is hosting the Mind Your Business 3rd Annual Youth Entrepreneurship Forum. The forum will be presented virtually on Zoom, August 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free for youths ages 8 to 18. Mind Your Business features...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

