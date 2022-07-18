Missing woman in Wilderville area found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager drowned while hanging out with friends at Applegate Lake on Thursday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Applegate Lake, which is located about 27 miles southwest of Medford. The sheriff’s office said a group of teenage boys had been jumping into the lake off of the dam.
RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized and destroyed during a bust of an illegal grow site in Selma on Thursday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple agencies served a search warrant on Thursday at a property in the 5000 block of Lakeshore...
A fugitive was jailed and cited by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 10:40 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted by officers in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and found to have a warrant out of Sutherlin. The man was issued a citation for allegedly being in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine. He was held on $5,000 bail.
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two suspects are facing drug charges after a call for a stolen trailer led police to discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford on June 6th.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted for murder in South Carolina was tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Medford on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was wanted in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Catherine “Cati”...
ODF has determined that the Cheney Creek Fire was human-caused, and are looking into reports of someone seen setting fire in the area on Wednesday. “Initially there was a report from people in the area that there could have been someone who was intentionally setting fires. Investigators are taking that into account and are talking to people to see if there is any credibility to that during their investigation,” Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer, Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said.
MEDFORD, Ore.--After a pipe burst in Lucus Yearous home it took him on a trip to Lowe's 30 minutes before closing. Little did Cherol Langford know, but that trip would save her life. "I said, I feel faint and that was all I remember until I woke up in the E.R."
GRANTS PASS — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Grants Pass July 22 for attempting to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. William Manly was arrested following an investigation into a luring case. Manly was arrested after he agreed to meet with a minor female and he was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
WINSTON, Ore. -- The family of Kendra Hanks is remembering her as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates her murder. Kendra's brother-in-law read a statement from her family. "Kendra was a sweet, caring, and kind young lady. She loved her animals. She was always there to lend a hand. She...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital having overdosed on fentanyl while lodged in the Josephine County Jail. On July 21, 2022 at approximately 10:25 am, an individual lodged at the Josephine County Jail was found to exhibit signs of fentanyl ingestion and potential overdose. Deputies...
SELMA — On July 21, law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old for growing unapproved cannabis on Lakeshore Drive in Selma. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section Team (SWRDEST), conducted a search and seizure in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive at an unlicensed grow site in Selma.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District has night crews planned for duty to fight a wildfire in remote Josephine County. It says its firefighters are fighting spot fires in an area south of Wilderville. It says the Cheney Creek Fire totaled about five acres at 5:25pm burning on BLM land.
On July 18, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on U.S. Highway 199-mile post 27, just south of Kerby, Oregon. The crash occurred sometime between the late evening hours of July 17, or the early morning hours of July 18. The victim was discovered in a ditch by another person at which time emergency services were notified and responded. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Hwy 199. An investigation into the crash is underway. Troopers did locate potential evidence related to another vehicle at the scene that will be analyzed to determine the vehicle’s make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, the suspect vehicle involved in it, or any other information relevant to the investigation they are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.
MEDFORD, Ore. — Deputies found nearly $1.2 million in cash and 16 firearms at the ProPack & Ship business and a home in Medford during an investigation of the illegal shipping of black-market marijuana and other illicit substances from Southern Oregon throughout the United States, according to the Jackson County Sheriff Department.
