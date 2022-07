LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia man plans to eat all three of his daily meals at Taco Bell for 30 days to see if fast food can be good for you. Sam Reid, a content creator and University of Virginia graduate, is gearing up for a “super-sized” task beginning this Sunday. In 2016, the athlete-turned-filmmaker read an article claiming that Taco Bell was one of the healthiest fast food restaurants.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO