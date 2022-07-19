ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Relay for Life of Midland County plans pandemic comeback with largest fundraising event of the year

By Tess DeGayner
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Relay for Life of Midland County is honoring survivors and caretakers with an in-person return of its largest fundraising effort. Relay for Life of Midland County is 10 a.m. on Saturday and until 10 a.m. Sunday at the...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Midland County, MI
Society
Midland County, MI
Health
County
Midland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Midland County, MI
Government
Morning Sun

Take a guided stroll along Hell’s Half Mile

Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. TV5 news update: Thursday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs

Plans for the new Saginaw Public High School are undergoing changes to fit budget constraints. Saginaw United is a planned new high school merging four existing schools into one campus on the current site of Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, the board was presented...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cancer Society#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Relay For Life#Fundraising#Charity
The Saginaw News

Update on Liberty Bridge project at upcoming event in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The community will have another chance to meet with the crews in charge of the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project in Bay City. Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting its second “Coffee with the Crew” event from 9 - 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Attendees are invited to come to the Doubletree Hotel Riverfront Grille to meet with crews and staff from BCBP and to hear an update on the Liberty Bridge project.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

One person hospitalized after Bay City house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Bay City on Thursday, according to the fire chief. The fire broke out at a home in the area of Mountain Street and Jenny Street on Thursday, July 21. There is no word yet on what...
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Michigan minimum wage could see increase soon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The minimum wage could be raised here in Michigan. This comes after a Michigan judge restored an old law that cut the minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives back in 2018. While some officials say this could be a disadvantage to small businesses and restaurants, some local businesses have already […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
manisteenews.com

Pigeon Farmer’s Summerfest will be chock full of fun

Live bands, raffles and other exciting new events including axe-throwing and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament are just some of the fun things planned for this year’s Pigeon Farmer’s Summerfest, which will take place Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24. "The first thing I'm hoping for is some...
PIGEON, MI
manisteenews.com

Chippewa Hills seeking to fill open positions for next year

REMUS — At its latest board meeting, July 11, the Chippewa Hills board of education reviewed its open positions and goals for the upcoming school year. The district has 10 positions it's looking to fill across the district including an administrative position, one teacher, four support staff positions in custodial and cafeteria roles, an IT tech position, one maintenance worker, and one Little Warriors staff member.
REMUS, MI
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Woman Wants 10 Grand for What?!

This Michigan woman who claims she was “stood up” a while ago is now trying to sue the man for 10,000 dollars. A woman in Michigan named QaShontae Short was stood up a while back, and she didn’t just complain about it on social media. She decided...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

New Chick-fil-A to open up in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, MI -- Flint Township residents have exciting news heading their way. Chick-fil-A was recently approved for their site plans to open a standalone restaurant on 3140 Miller Road, between Austins Parkway and South Ballenger Highway, for sometime next year. The township has worked for several years to land...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy