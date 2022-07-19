ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation officials seeking ideas on future of electric vehicles in Illinois

By David C.L. Bauer
 2 days ago
The state's transportation department will have a virtual meeting next week to help guide its plans for electric vehicles....

wjbc.com

Highway mowing is underway across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Highway mowing is underway, and the Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down when approaching crews. During the summer, IDOT conducts two primary types of mowing. Safety mowing occurs directly adjacent to the road as needed. Maintenance mowing, which lasts for approximately six weeks starting July 1, includes areas next to culverts, ditches, traffic control devices and other structures and follows the Illinois Monarch Project Mowing Guidelines for Pollinators, protecting as much habitat and nectar resources as possible.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois

After some recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this highway that runs through the entire state is now considered the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Study puts Illinois employers eighth most hard up filling empty jobs

Compared to other states, Illinois is having one of the hardest times finding employees, according to a new study. A new ranking from WalletHub puts the Land of Lincoln eighth among the states for unfilled job openings, comparing the last 12 months but weighing the most recent month twice as heavily.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Ameren Illinois’ Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative Offers Customers Energy Saving Opportunities

July 20, 2022 – As temperatures heat up and residents and businesses begin to feel the pinch of higher power supply prices, Ameren Illinois is encouraging its customers to explore opportunities to save energy and money through its Energy Efficiency Program. One such offering is the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ). Through HEIQ, qualifying customers can receive a free Home Energy Assessment, which will help identify areas where a home is losing energy, and cost-effective ways to upgrade the home, possibly at no cost to the customer.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Cars
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Made in Illinois, helping the globe: Amazon delivery vans go electric

CHICAGO — Amazon, one of the world’s largest corporations, is taking bold steps to combat climate change in Chicago.  The company unveiled a new fleet of electric vehicles in the city’s Pullman neighborhood Thursday with a promise to reduce the it’s giant carbon footprint.   The delivery vans are made by Rivian, a company known as […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Unsealed records allege Pritzker oversaw fraudulent workers comp payments to former campaign worker

(The Center Square) – Newly unsealed documents in a multi-pronged case dealing with alleged taxpayer fraud alleges Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office oversaw workers' compensation payments to a former state employee despite the employee’s sexual assault claims being unfounded. The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general is demanding...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Losing farmland

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Every day, 24 hours, we lose 2,000 acres of farmland. Between now and 2040, Champaign County could lose up to 9,000 acres due to urban sprawl. It’s a mind-blowing statistic and that is according to the American Farmland Trust. Kris Reynolds is the Midwest...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Dip in gas prices helping Illinois residents out at the pump

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -After hitting record highs, the average price for a gallon of gas is coming down. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.49. That’s down nearly 50 cents compared to a month ago. Here in the Heartland, average gas prices are...
CARTERVILLE, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois farmer expects corn yields will be comparable to 2021

Illinois farmer expects corn yields will be comparable to 2021. A southeastern Illinois farmer says timely rains have him optimistic about his corn crop. David Kermicle of Richland County tells Brownfield there has been a fair amount of rain in his area the last four weeks. “At this point in...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Illinois property law fails to end impact of redlining

The Cook County treasurer’s office proposes to modify Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Hal Dardick Director of Research for Cook County Treasurer talks with the Steve Cochran Show about knocking down inflation and cutting property taxes for minority homeowners to create a more equitable housing market.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Not as advertised: Taxpayers, state workers spend millions on ‘depleted’ senior insurance plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A multi-billion dollar managed care company reaps millions in Illinois taxpayer dollars to manage a state-administered health insurance plan for retired state workers. Nearly seven months after that plan was diminished by a contract termination with the largest health system in Champaign and surrounding counties, Aetna has produced less than a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
