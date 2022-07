NORWALK, Conn. — A Democratic Common Council member is facing backlash and questions from fellow Democrats about the beliefs she has expressed on social media. Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) recently posted a meme about the NAACP on a Facebook page she posts to under a pseudonym. It took the initials for the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and spelled them out to stand for “Negroes Always Asking Caucasians Permission.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO